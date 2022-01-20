Milton expects to pay $89,000 more per year in legal fees

MILTON, Ga. — Inflation, market conditions and out-of-town recruiters have pushed Jarrard & Davis LLP, the law firm that represents Milton, to ask for a “notable rate increase” for the first time in five years.

The Milton City Council approved a resolution Jan. 19 appointing Jarrard & Davis as the city’s attorney and a modified rate structure which includes a fee of $275 an hour for founding partners Ken Jarrard and Angela Davis. The new rates will take effect Feb. 1.

The firm has represented the city since 2007. At the time, it charged a flat fee of $150 an hour for all attorney services and $75 an hour for paralegal services. Then, in 2017, it increased its rate to $175 an hour for attorney services while maintaining the same rate for paralegal services.

Under the new rate structure, partners and associates will make between $240 an hour and $250 an hour depending on their level of experience. Paralegals will charge $150 an hour.

City Manager Steven Krokoff said the change is expected to cost the city an additional $89,500 per year. Milton paid an average of $21,414.88 a month, or a total of nearly $300,000, during fiscal year 2021.

City Attorney Ken Jarrard said while he had some trepidations about increasing the firm’s rates, 2021 was “very challenging” and, similar to other city functions, inflation was also manifesting itself in the salaries he has to pay his attorneys.

“I believe our law office is considered a model around the state, and, unfortunately, that is both a blessing and a curse,” Jarrard said. “It is a blessing because we are able to provide governmental units like yourself, I believe, really good, prompt and accurate legal information and guidance to hopefully reduce claims and reduce risk.”

“Curse,” he said, “because we are a recruiter magnet. My attorneys are being recruited every day with cold calls from recruiters asking them to come away and luring them with metro prices, and I am having to pay them more.”

Councilwoman Carol Cookerly said she thinks the new rates were still a “big bargain for taxpayers,” adding that Jarrard and his legal team have been spot on regarding litigation for as long as she’s been on the City Council.

Mayor Peyton Jamison agreed.

“What can be the most costly part of a city is having a bad attorney,” Jamison said. “That can cost a city a lot of money in the future, and I think [Jarrard & Davis has] done a great job over the years.”

In other business at the meeting, the City Council unanimously extended a 120-day moratorium on new alcohol applications for establishments such as craft beer and/or wine markets, limited tap establishments, limited-service restaurants and breweries. It does not apply to bring your own beer locales, golf courses or special events facilities.

Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill said the moratorium combines one that was issued for new alcohol license applications and regulations and another for permitting, zoning, licensing and similar requests for alcohol sales. It is meant to give the city additional time to continue to craft possible changes to its alcohol beverage licensing ordinance.

The moratorium is set to expire in late spring, and a final vote on the ordinance amendments is expected in May or June.

Additionally, the City Council approved Brian Hansford to continue as the Chief Judge of Milton Municipal Court. He’s held the position since 2013.

Lastly, the City Council approved a concession contract agreement with Top Shelf Food and Beverage Management for concessions services at Bell Memorial Park. Top Shelf will share 15% of its concession revenues with Milton’s Parks and Recreation Department, compared to 3% with the city’s previous concessionaire.

The next City Council meeting is slated for Feb. 7.