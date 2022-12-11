Milton elections panel presents findings, including polling costs

MILTON, Ga. — The committee tasked with determining whether it’s feasible that Milton conduct its own elections, presented its findings to the City Council Dec. 5 and included an eye-opening comprehensive cost analysis.

If the city were to renew its agreement with Fulton County for 2023, committee members projected a price tag ranging from more than $186,000 to almost $190,000 —not including the cost of a runoff election.

The estimate also comes with the county’s recommendation for area governments to run their own elections announced at an October Fulton County Registration and Election Board meeting.

If the City Council were to approve the measure at its Dec. 19 meeting, the City of Milton and its taxpayers would see significant cost savings. In the first year, the city is looking at $72,254 to run its 2023 municipal general election, according to the presentation led by Lisa Cauley, Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee member, who is one of two at-large representatives on the panel.

In subsequent years, with one-time costs out of the way, it is estimated the city will pay $56,589.

Committee member Mark Amick set the ground for Cauley’s presentation on cost, explaining to councilmembers how the panel gathered information. Amick also cited matter-of-fact research about elections, culled through the six months of formal meetings and around half a dozen informal, closed meetings held before the panel’s official formation in April.

A Fulton County trend

The 2023 projected cost the city would pay Fulton County to operate its municipal election is a 120 to 124 percent increase from the cost charged in 2021, Cauley said, when the city paid $84,671 to the county. But in that same year, Milton paid Fulton County another $70,368 to conduct a runoff election in late November, according to the contract agreement.

By bringing municipal elections in-house, Cauley noted any potential run-off elections would include additional savings for the city.

The upward cost trend from the county echoes a similar jump from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, the city paid Fulton County $41,758 for its municipal general election.

The calculation used to project the 2023 Fulton County municipal election cost was based on the number of Milton registered voters (31,104) multiplied by the county-determined cost per voter, which has more than doubled since the last municipal election cycle.

Milton Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis said the city was charged $2.96 per voter for the last election, while the county’s estimated new charge will be more than $6 per voter.

The Fulton County Elections team released an update Dec. 7 stating that election costs have increased statewide due to the implementation of new voting equipment and new voting law requirements. The county is completing the analysis of municipal costs and will present the figures to the Board of Registration and Elections and the Board of Commissioners for approval this month, the update said.

Setting an example

While the City Council rarely allows public comment during presentations, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison made an exception for seven comments on the election presentation, most from Milton residents but two from Roswell residents. All comments cited Fulton County mismanagement and urged the City Council to move forward with self-run municipal elections.

The committee’s assumption at its last meeting — that the City Council would vote in favor of in-house elections — may prove true Dec. 19. Following the presentation, City Councilwoman Carol Cookerly said she has supported the prospect from the beginning.

“Things are never as inexpensive as we hope,” Cookerly said. “I certainly have the latitude and would expect that if we need more money, we’ll make it available.”

A packed room of applause followed Jamison’s comment, the second and last remark on the item.

“I do feel like a lot of cities and a lot of mayors are looking at the City of Milton because more costs will be carried over to the municipalities over time, so this is probably inevitable for all the cities — North and South,” Jamison said. “It’s important that we get this right the first time. Let’s make it a successful local election, so that all the cities can mirror us, and we can be an example for everybody.”