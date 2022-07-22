Milton election committee member subpoenaed in 2020 vote probe

MILTON, Ga. — A member of Milton’s Election Feasibility Committee is now a “target” in a Fulton County investigation into Republican attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Mark Amick, a former City Council candidate and one of six members on the Election Feasibility Committee, was subpoenaed by a grand jury June 1 in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election.

In December 2020, while Democratic electors cast Georgia’s 16 electoral votes for now President Joe Biden, Amick and 15 other Republicans filed documents claiming that they were official electors for the state and that Donald Trump had won Georgia’s election.

Republicans filed the documents as a lawsuit from Trump challenging the state’s election results made its way through the courts. State GOP Chairman David Shafer, who has also been subpoenaed, said at the time that the Republicans cast their electoral votes just in case Trump’s lawsuit successfully overturned the results.

Now, two years later, Amick and 10 of the other Republican electors, including Shafer, may face charges for their actions.

Atlanta law firm Pierson Law filed a motion on the electors’ behalf with the Fulton County Superior Court July 19 stating the District Attorney’s office had made the false electors targets of the probe after previously classifying them as witnesses.

The motion requests the court quash the subpoenas against Amick and other Republican electors, calling the subpoenas “unreasonable and oppressive.” It also requests the District Attorney’s Office be barred from prosecuting them and that a grand jury report be sealed from public view until after the November 2022 election.

The committee

Milton’s Election Feasibility Committee is tasked with determining whether it is practical for the city to operate its own municipal elections and how those elections should be conducted. Milton, along with most other cities in Fulton County, has historically outsourced operations of its local elections to the county.

For the 2021 municipal election, Milton paid Fulton County $84,000 to run its general election and $70,000 for its runoff election, bringing the total to $154,000. A previous feasibility study found that it would cost Milton about $120,000 to run its own election.

A group of residents petitioned the City Council in 2021 to reject the 2021 agreement with Fulton County, citing integrity concerns and costs to taxpayers. The council informally agreed in November 2021 to form a six-member committee, comprised of residents Amick and Lisa Cauley, City Council members Rick Mohrig and Paul Moore, and city staff members Stacey Inglis and Tammy Lowit.

The City Council formalized the committee in April 2022, and members held their first meeting in June, where they doled out responsibilities to research the costs and systems associated with running elections.

City’s response

Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said it’s too early to determine whether Amick’s ability to sit on the Election Feasibility Committee has changed.

“I want to wait to see more facts that come out,” Jamison said. “All we know right now is there is a subpoena for Mark. Other than that, I really don’t have any more information, but I will be looking at it closely for sure.”

Jamison emphasized that Amick is just one of the committee’s six members and that its work is set to wrap in mid-October.

“At this point, it is my understanding that there are no pending charges of any kind against Mr. Amick,” Mohrig said in a July 22 email to Appen Media. “As such, the City of Milton, and me as a Councilmember, believe it would be best to withhold comment on the situation while the grand jury process continues.”

Mohrig said the city will monitor the situation and take action “if and when appropriate.”

When contacted on July 20, Moore said he was unaware of the situation and would provide a comment after he had time to look into the situation. On July 22, Moore said in an email to Appen Media that he had been out of town and did not have any additional information.

Appen Media also reached out to Amick through phone calls, text messages and emails but could not reach him.

In addition to being a Republican elector, Amick worked as a poll watcher during the 2020 election. In December 2020, he testified to the state Legislature that he observed an irregularity while observing a recount in DeKalb County.