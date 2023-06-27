Milton defers action on proposed Birmingham Crossroads development

MILTON, Ga. — Plans for a restaurant and event facility drew resident concerns about density and preservation of the Birmingham Crossroads character area at the June 19 Milton City Council meeting.
Curtis Mills, owner of Matilda’s Under the Pine and 7 Acre Bar N Grill, has applied to repurpose a 2,640-square-foot, 1890s-era farmhouse along Hickory Flat Road into a new breakfast restaurant. Plans also include adding a 2,000-square-foot indoor event pavilion alongside a 1,550-square-foot patio.
The development, which covers 6.5 acres, would bisect two zoning districts, AG-1 – or agriculture – and C-1, which is generally reserved for transition areas that allow neighborhood and community-oriented retail and service activities.
Among the zoning variances requested, new village center buildings would be set back more than 10 feet to allow for parking as well as some parking lot requirements eliminated.
City staff recommended approval of all the requested zoning variances, but with conditions.
Vouching for his two-year-long project, Mills said some of city staff’s conditions were last minute and “unworkable,” such as the times of operation on the event facility, a wedding venue.
The proposal drew some public support at the meeting. Hazel Gerber said she wished to see the church’s historic building re-used rather than destroyed.
Citing the Birmingham Crossroads Plan, others argued the new development would be too intense.
“The Birmingham Crossroads area was not designed for dense or intense commercial use,” resident Mary Cronk said. “Because of the intensity of use, the current plan we've been presented with does not fit into this purposefully planned community.”
The council voted to defer project plans to the July 24 City Council meeting.
In other matters before the council, residents shared concerns about the design of five state-funded bridge replacements throughout Milton, located on Hopewell, Birmingham, Freemanville, Hickory Flat and Clarity roads.
Resident Bill Lusk said traffic could increase with additional traffic lanes, threatening the city’s rural character.
“Bridge maintenance and periodic replacement is good policy,” Lusk said. “My concern is, however, that in our eagerness to accept such funding, it may run counter to the original vision of our city.”
Milton Engineering Project Manager Rob Dell-Ross said the project isn’t an effort to widen the road, but rather it is to avoid bridge closure due to sufficiency rating. No additional lanes would be added, Dell-Ross said, but some lanes would be widened to meet requirements.
In another matter, the council also approved a zoning code that would allow for the District at Mayfield overlay as well as accept its concept plan.
The district covers about 18 acres in Crabapple and includes 22 parcels with properties off Broadwell Road, Charlotte Drive, Mayfield Road and Mid Broadwell Road. The overlay is intended to keep the area’s unique identity intact.
“I do want to say thank you for everyone,” Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said. “I know it's been a long, long process. We had a lot of citizen engagement, and I’m glad to finally get this done.”