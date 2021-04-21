MILTON, Ga. — Residents wanting to keep up to date on Milton’s finances and projects in the works have a new resource with the city unveiling its ClearGov portal last week. City officials say the resource will increase Milton’s transparency in how it spends taxpayer dollars, and it will provide real-time updates for various projects, including traffic improvements.
The portal can be accessed at cityofmiltonga.us/transparency.
The ClearGov portal will include the city’s demographics, current debt, financial data, project lists and dashboards with additional information.
Residents will also be able to delve deep into the city’s financial status.
“Milton residents will be able to see the city’s financial data down to each individual line-item,” said Milton Finance Director Bernadette Harvill, who spearheaded the ClearGov portal project. “They’ll also be able to access information on what payments are being made to which vendors and what levels of debt we have. In addition, the new portal will provide up-to-date information on major projects throughout the city as well as dashboards to track department metrics and strategic planning initiatives.”
The portal will also feature historical data for comparison, project descriptions and documents related to specific projects.
Several council members said they would like to see a chart or other form of breakdown on how taxpayers dollars are allocated each year come tax season. Harvill said such a display could be generated through the portal.
Those wishing updates on city projects can also log on to view updates, timelines and background information.
Another feature allows users to receive notifications when the city updates a project, for instance, an intersection improvement.
“This is a very exciting feature that we hope will bring value to residents and other stakeholders with an interest in a specific project,” Harvill said. “If there is a timeline change for a new roundabout, for example, those subscribed to alerts will be notified that related edits have been made on the portal.”
The resource will include a map showing the city’s current projects and list the Milton project manager for each development.
The portal will allow for more a streamlined, in-house budgeting process as well.
The City Council approved the contract with ClearGov last year, spending $19,450 for access to the site through next November with a set-up fee of $1,800.
“Back in 2014, we originally decided to contract with this type of vendor in order to bring greater financial transparency to the city’s stakeholders,” Harvill said. “Then and now, financial transparency is of high importance to the City of Milton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.