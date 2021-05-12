MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council showed its support May 10 to build out an extended trail at the former Milton County Club property and remove extended sections of cart paths along the route.
The trail proposal was presented to the council last December, but councilmembers wanted to compare cost projections for the various sections of new paths before pulling the trigger. After comparing several bids, the city is set to move forward on a contract with Tri Scapes to construct the new trails for about $970,000. Tri Scapes was the lowest bidder among four companies.
With the council action, letters will now be sent to homeowners impacted by the removal of cart paths, a construction contract will be presented to the council at an upcoming meeting, and the city will give the greenlight to its contractor to begin the work.
From that point, Tri Scapes has proposed a 6-month construction timeline.
The trail plan includes new paths totaling about 1.3 miles that will begin adjacent to the municipal pool. The path will run south before continuing along Highgrove Club Drive, then run west behind homes and continue south. Behind homes on the southern portion of the area, the trail will cut east and form a loop around an existing lake just off Chicken Creek.
The 2-miles of existing golf cart paths will be removed along the length of the new trail, along with two sections near Chicken Creek behind homes.
With the passive areas of the park still closed off to the public, Councilman Paul Moore wants to hold the contractor’s feet to the fire to ensure they stick to their proposed 6-month construction period timeline.
“I’d like to see something [in the city’s contract] that holds them accountable,” Moore said. “That’s the biggest complaint I get, this park in particular we’ve owned for so long. The other day on social media I saw it called ‘Milton’s Folly.’ I’d like to get rid of that kind of nomenclature.”
Residents have been forced to wait for years to access the park that was purchased in 2018 outside of the “active” area that includes the city’s pool and Milton Tennis Center. The city has cited several reasons for keeping the park closed, including safety concerns related to sinkholes, crumbling walkways and privacy concerns of neighboring residents.
Councilwoman Laura Bentley stressed the importance of signage at certain area of the trails to help mitigate these issues.
One talking point among the council and city staff was ensuring that parkgoers do not access the new trail where it will run along Highgrove Club Drive. Some shared concerns that people may park along the road and join the trail at that point through a maintenance gate.
Keeping people on the designated paths throughout the property was another concern.
“These houses are really close to this park, so in my opinion, we really need to make sure we have signage in place and enforcement,” Bentley said, suggesting the city’s Public Safety Officers could be included in a patrolling plan.
City Manager Steve Krokoff said the city could explore a “park ranger-type” entity that could patrol the park.
“Maybe a program like that could be effective,” Krokoff said.
The master plan for the former Milton Country Club property called for a full trail loop around the “Active Acres” portion of the site, which includes the residential area north of the “South Woods” part of the 140-acre park. Under that plan, the loop would include the current proposed path and then continue behind the homes on the east side of Highgrove Club Drive before joining Dinsmore Road to complete a loop. However, the city previously opted to hold off on the full loop due to safety concerns and in an effort to open the park sooner.
