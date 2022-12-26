Milton continues to hold Community Wildlife Habitat title

MILTON, Ga. — For the 10th consecutive year, Milton has been certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a special distinction that recognizes efforts to make the city “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly.”
According to the certificate awarded by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the City of Milton “has taken exceptional action to preserve, enhance, restore and connect wildlife habitat while also communicating the importance of habitat stewardship to the public.”
These efforts include:
- Adding environmental signage in Providence Park, led by Eagle Scout Ronan Chandaria
- Installing a fishing line recycling unit at that same park’s pier overlooking Providence Lake
- A guided “bird watch” tour of Providence Park in partnership with the nonprofit Georgia Audubon
- Numerous posts on the city’s social media showcasing, educating and expressing appreciation for wildlife and nature
- The registering of “Certified Wildlife Habitats” in Milton residents’ backyards, which can be done at nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/Certify
- Attendance on quarterly NWF calls about their programs
Milton is one of six cities in Georgia — and about 200 municipalities and communities nationwide — to earn this distinction from the NWF, which describes itself as “America’s largest and most trusted conservation organization [that] works … to unite Americans from all walks of life in giving wildlife a voice.” The city was first certified in 2013 and has taken efforts every year since to retain that honor.
If interested in exploring the city’s trails at parks like Birmingham Park, Providence Park, Bell Memorial Park and Lackey Road greenspace, check out the city’s website at miltonga.gov. Information about Milton’s greenspace can also be accessed through the website as well as information about the city’s environmental efforts.