Milton coaches attend classes in basic emergency care

MILTON, Ga. — Nearly 50 coaches from Milton-affiliated athletic programs received special training from members of Milton Fire CARES, or Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services, about how to act in an emergency.
Among other things they learned:
- The basics of CPR, which can be used to save a life when breathing or heartbeat stops.
- How to use an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, that can revive someone from cardiac arrest. There are AEDs at the city’s two main athletic facilities, Bell Memorial Park and Legacy Park.
- What to do if a person starts choking on something.
The participants attended two sessions Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 in the Community Center at Milton City Park and Preserve. Firefighters Derek Hofmann, Mary Glasgow and Justin Steele were the instructors. The training aligns with the CARES mission to bring valuable health care services, education and programs to people throughout the community. To learn more about the program visit miltonga.gov/FireCARES.
Residents interested in this kind of training for their community group or homeowners associations can contact CARES Coordinator Derek Hofmann by emailing fire.CARES@miltonga.gov.