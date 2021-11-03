Milton City Council seat remains up in the air

MILTON, Ga. — Milton has new representation on the City Council, but one seat remains undecided.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Jami Tucker and small business owner Andrea Verhoff appear to be going into a runoff on Nov. 30, as neither received more than 50% of the vote to serve in the District 1/Post 1 Milton City Council seat.
The two candidates were also challenged by attorney Adam D’Anella to replace Councilman Peyton Jamison who is taking over as mayor. According to Fulton County unofficial results, Tucker received 692 votes, Verhoff received 548 votes and D’Anella received 369 votes.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Tucker is running for the seat on a platform of protecting Milton from overdevelopment, prioritizing public safety, championing parks and recreation, and keeping taxes low. She and her husband have been married for 23 years and have three school-age children.
Verhoff lists land use, parks and recreation, special events, growing small business and keeping taxes low as the top issues in her campaign. Verhoff and her husband have been married for 15 years and have raised their three daughters in Milton.
None of the other two seats up for election were contested. Come January, Juliette Johnson will replace Laura Bentley in the District 2/Post 1 seat, and Jan Charles Jacobus will replace Joe Longoria in the District 3/Post 1 seat. Longoria has held the seat since 2010 but was ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.
Meanwhile, Joe Lockwood served as the city’s mayor since it was incorporated in 2006. In December, he will end his third, four-year term, as the city’s charter prohibited him from running again.
This may be the last Milton election organized through Fulton County. For months now, a group of residents have been pushing the mayor and City Council to look into the feasibility of the city running its own elections starting in 2022.
Under this year’s agreement, it cost Milton $84,000 to conduct the election, and a runoff will cost the city another $70,000. Additionally, Fulton County is no longer reimbursing cities for ballots that are not cast by eligible voters.
During an Oct. 18 City Council meeting, Councilman Rick Mohrig requested that an item be added to the Nov. 8 council work session so they can discuss formalizing a plan for Milton to conduct its own elections moving forward. It is currently unclear whether it is a viable move.
Voters were also asked whether to renew the .75-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales, or TSPLOST, and whether to continue the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education for a sixth, five-year term. Both measures passed by wide margins.
Milton is expected to receive $36 million through the transportation sales tax.
Return to appenmedia.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.