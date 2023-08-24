Milton City Council rolls back property tax rate

MILTON, Ga. — In the coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, Milton residents will see property tax bills based on the rollback tax rate of 4.389 mills.

One mill brings in one dollar for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Residents with a $700,000 home and a basic homestead exemption will pay $21.20 less in taxes than if the city had adopted its advertised, current millage rate of 4.469 mills.

The Milton City Council passed the new rate in a unanimous vote Aug. 21, which will provide the city the same revenue from property taxes as last year.

Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison confirmed that the rollback rate would not affect the city’s level of service or capital projects, though Deputy City Manager Bernadette Harvill had said a higher rate of 4.395 mills most closely supports the fiscal year 2024 budget.

“Two years in a row we’ve been able to reduce the millage rate,” Jamison said.

Over the course of the city’s public hearings, including the last of three on Monday evening, there have been no public comments. The quiet lends to a stark contrast from last year, when many residents came before the council requesting that it roll back the millage rate from the capped rate of 4.731 mills, some shouting from the audience.

This year marks the third time since Milton’s incorporation that the City Council adopted a millage rate different from the capped 4.731 mills.

In general public comment, Milton resident Mary Cronk brought forth suggestions about the fiscal year 2024 budget draft. She said city staff should provide more details on some of the city’s capital improvement plans. Capital expenses are generally one-time, big-ticket items, like sidewalks, vehicles and equipment.

“Having the tools that city staff needs to be efficient and effective is very important, but sometimes that requires council asking for more information to make a good budgetary decision, particularly if you are being asked to add more headcount which we know adds to ongoing expenses to the city,” Cronk said.

She said six projects, using previously allocated funds, have been left with no description or justification. She highlighted one such project, funded by Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, II titled “Webb at Cogburn.” The project is expected to cost $600,000, but information about the project was not disclosed in the budget draft.

The first public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 budget is scheduled for Sept. 6. The second public hearing, as well as budget adoption, is scheduled for Sept. 18.