Milton City Council puts alcohol code to rest, for now

MILTON, Ga. — After months of debate over manufacturing limitations, the Milton City Council voted Oct. 17 to a set of caps on the amount of alcohol local microbreweries, microdistilleries and brewpubs can produce each year.

The 4-3 vote cemented a key element of the city’s alcohol regulations and ended a nearly year-long moratorium on new alcohol license applications.

The revised ordinance places an annual production limit of 3,000 barrels for microbreweries and microdistilleries and a 5,000-barrel cap for brewpubs. Mayor Peyton Jamison and councilmemembers Juliette Johnson and Andrea Verhoff cast the dissenting votes.

Wrapped into the vote were details related to standard and non-standard on-premise consumption, retail package, hybrid, manufacturing, specialty and add-on licenses. While there was debate on barrel limitation, specifically, licensing changes were not part of the discussion.

Jamison confirmed that current license holders would not be impacted by the proposed changes.

New licensing requirements

As part of standard on-premise consumption, City Manager Steve Krokoff said event facilities will require a use permit going forward. Restaurants, hotels and golf courses will not require a use permit.

For non-standard on-premises consumption, the council conceded to allow limited food service and limited tap license renewals, but new applications are prohibited.

Right now, the city has one limited food service establishment operating with an alcohol license, Billy Allen’s restaurant and piano bar in Crabapple. The license, granted late last year, allows the business to serve alcohol so long as it maintains a minimum of 30 percent of sales from food. Dozens of Billy Allen supporters have packed council meetings in recent weeks to ensure the business is allowed to continue operating under special provisions granted by the City Council last year.

Allen will have the option to renew his license going forward under the same terms as it was initially granted, not to be confused with a “grandfathered” license.

The ordinance revision also changes conditions for retail package licenses, which includes package distilled spirits and packaged malt beverages/wine. Package distilled spirits will now require a use permit.

Under hybrid permits are brewpubs and farm wineries. Farm wineries will continue to be required to obtain a use permit. Meanwhile, brewpubs will not require a use permit but will have limited to a 5,000-barrel annual production cap.

The two types of manufacturing licenses, microbreweries and microdistilleries, will require a use permit.

Two of the three specialty licenses, incidental service and BYOB, will now require review from the Community Development director. There was no material change to specialty gift shop licenses.

Krokoff also detailed add-on licenses — craft beer/wine markets, alcohol beverage permits, Sunday sales (two types) and ancillary tasting. Craft beer/wine markets will require a council-approved use permit.

Related zoning changes

The council also voted 5-2 to prohibit brewpubs in C-1 and mixed use-lots, adopt definitions for brewpubs, microbreweries and microdistilleries and update their barrel limitations. Mayor Jamison and Councilwoman Johnson cast the dissenting votes, with Jamison explaining his vote as one respective of the barrel limitations.

Prior to the initial vote on the alcohol code, Jamison said the barrel limitations were unnecessary because of the required use permits for microbreweries and microdistilleries and because brewpubs are 50-50 establishments, meaning they would need to derive as much business from food as they would alcohol.

Jamison’s comments came after Josh Rachel stated his preference for a larger barrel limit during public comment. Rachel, who has plans to open Hyde Brewing in Milton, said his business model rests on in-house servicing and not distribution. But he argued the low 3,000-barrel production limit would stifle any potential future needs for his brewpub.

The Milton Planning Commission first proposed the 3,000-barrel limitation for brewpubs, microbreweries and microdistilleries, in part, because of water consumption. Councilman Rick Mohrig said water usage shouldn’t be part of the discussion because the city doesn’t control its water supply. He also said other cities don’t have the proposed limitations.

“We’re trying to solve a problem we don’t have,” Mohrig said.

Councilwoman Carol Cookerly said the limitation was also to create an identity for Milton and restrict growth.