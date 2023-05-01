Milton City Council plans parks improvements

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents will see upgrades to Providence Park and the Milton City Park and Preserve in the next few years with more changes further down the road.
The Milton City Council budgeted park improvements from a list provided by Milton Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill at its April 25 meeting. Projects were sourced from their respective master plans.
Councilmembers parsed higher priority items in a first phase of the 42-acre Providence Park, maintaining the need for stream realignment, natural surface trails, wetland improvements and parking lot resurfacing in the next one to three years for an estimated total of around $1.5 million.
The all-inclusive playground, once slated for Providence Park’s Phase I, was kicked off the list. While Providence Park was thought to be an unsuitable location for the playground, Councilman Rick Mohrig said the city should prioritize an all-inclusive playground elsewhere.
“We have parts of our community where families have no place where they can take their kids if they’re on the spectrum …” Mohrig said.
Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said he is actively communicating with Children’s Charities, a fundraising nonprofit, and working toward plans for an all-inclusive playground.
Phase II of Providence Park, with a time frame of four to eight years, calls for expanded parking, a performance green, a wetland boardwalk, quarry overlook, nature center and lake dredging for an estimated cost of around $3.8 million.
The City Council agreed to remove a proposed campground, which would need around-the-clock supervision, from the plan.
Milton City Park and Preserve
The City Council also discussed new features to the active and passive spaces at the Milton City Park and Preserve April 24 in more initial and final expansion efforts.
Councilmembers agreed that the first set of projects for the park’s active space entails reconfiguring the indoor space at the Community Center, a larger back patio, two additional tennis courts and a tennis viewing deck with additions. With landscaping, costs for the projects total around $1.2 million.
There was some discussion to allow pickleball on the tennis courts, but McKlveen referenced a public input meeting in which residents voiced concerns over noise. City staff recommended another location for the sport.
For a future project, the City Council agreed to replace a planned water slide for the park pool with a splash pad. City staff identified other considerations, like a new parking lot with lighting and a small playground totaling $680,000.
Some projects of the park’s passive space, which encompasses 130 of the park’s total 137 acres, have been funded. Completion of the North Woods loop as well as hydrology and habitat improvements throughout the North Woods have been funded.
Plans for the South Woods, which includes 4.5 miles of a perimeter trial and connectors, were estimated at $2.3 million. But more property has been acquired since the master plan was drafted, which may change the cost.
Before giving feedback on plans for the South Woods, the City Council decided to wait for insight from the Milton Trails Advisory Committee.
There are opportunities for grant funding for specific projects at both parks, Harvill said, alleviating some of the estimated costs. She also said capital improvements are updated every year, allowing leeway.
“Plans do change, as we all know,” Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said.
Flag lots
Also at the April 24 meeting, councilmembers heard from Milton Planner II Michael Cardamon, who was tasked with finding a middle ground solution on flag lots in the city.
Flag lots, known to yield more density, are narrow strips of land serving as the road frontage and the driveway. With the “flag” moniker, the narrow strip serves as the flagpole with the larger residential area resembling the flag.
Cardamon recommended that flag lots be eliminated in major subdivisions. He also said there should be a minimum 1.5-acre flag lot size requirement and that a maximum of 10 percent of the total lot size count toward the flag stem.
But Councilman Paul Moore said the recommendation seems unbalanced, placing the burden on the development community.
Most of the council was in favor of Cardamon’s proposal. Community Development Director Bob Buscemi also said there had been no demand from the development community to keep flag lots.
“This is more for the small landowners, who have been here a long, long time,” Mayor Jamison said.