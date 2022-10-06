Milton City Council mulls over alcohol regulations

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council extended a moratorium prohibiting new alcohol license applications for another seven weeks until it can finalize a new alcohol ordinance.

At their Oct. 3 meeting, council members considered recommendations from the city Planning Commission that would tighten restrictions on businesses that draw a large share of their revenues from the sale and consumption of alcohol on their premises.

Residents packed City Council Chambers, most in protest of further alcohol restrictions.

The moratorium was enacted late last year to give city staff and the City Council sufficient time to establish alcohol-based land use and alcohol licensure entitlements, City Attorney Ken Jarrard said. The council has extended the moratorium twice since then, and it was set to expire Oct. 4.

Milton currently uses the state alcohol code as a guide, which limits production in brewpubs to 10,000 barrels. Meanwhile, the state code has no barrel limitation on breweries or distilleries, whereas microbreweries and microdistilleries have a 15,000-barrel limitation.

But, the Milton Planning Commission has recommended changes to the definitions for brewpubs, breweries and distilleries, which would further restrict those businesses. The Planning Commission also recommended to discontinuing licenses for limited food service restaurants and limited tap.

The City Council has four options: Discontinue licensing with no license renewals; discontinue new licensing with only renewals; discontinue licensing with only renewals for a limited amount of time; or continue offering the license.

A final council vote on the items is set for Oct. 17.

At the Monday night meeting, the City Council weighed in on two key features of the Planning Commission’s recommendations, barrel production and the licensure process for limited food service restaurants. Right now, there’s only one in the city – Billy Allen’s, a Crabapple restaurant and piano bar that opened in March.

In a coordinated effort, more than two dozen residents wearing pink Billy Allen’s branded T-shirts were in the audience, listening to Milton City Manager Steven Krokoff present the Planning Commission’s recommendations to the city’s alcohol code.

The City Council granted owner Billy Allen an exception in October 2021, allowing him to renew the alcohol license under the same terms and conditions as when it was approved. Those terms allowed a 70-30 alcohol-food ratio and permitted the business to remain open until 2 a.m.

Through the amendment approved at that same meeting, other businesses that use a 70-30 ratio are prohibited from staying open until 2 a.m.

Business draws support

During the public comment portion of the hearing, Billy Allen’s drew repeated support from residents.

But, Milton resident Mary Cronk agreed with the commission.

“I don't know of a single person who moved to Milton because of our nightlife scene … I'm sure that you as mayor and council feel a great deal of pressure when you're confronted by an emotional crowd attempting to make you feel that you're being unfair,” Cronk said. “Most people don't understand the issues and are easy prey to emotional pleading and half-truths.”

Cronk’s comments drew a chorus of boos from the partisan crowd.

While limited food service sits at a 70-30 ratio, several council members agreed that future businesses should abide by a 50-50 alcohol-food ratio.

Councilman Jan Jacobus recognized the torn situation that is Billy Allen’s.

“Personally, I feel that we should just stay with the 50-50. That works well for us and a lot of other cities,” Jacobus said. “However, I’m conflicted by the fact that a city council approved the one we had, allowed for that investment and then to pull that — that doesn’t sit well with me.”

Mayor Peyton Jamison agreed.

“I’m perfectly fine with keeping the current one intact and not having any new ones,” Jamison said.

Councilwoman Carol Cookerly asked Allen if the 20 percent change, from 70-30 to 50-50, would impact his business.

“In order for me to provide you with quality entertainment, not just entertainment … that 20 percent keeps me off the fence,” Allen said.

While the city strives for a 50-50 ratio, Cookerly said she’s not interested in “torturing” anyone the council previously promised.

Councilman Paul Moore said the council is not legislating on behalf of one business but is considering all the city in the present and in the future.

“We have been very clear from the get-go, that the way our city’s license works is that it’s renewed every single year,” Moore said. “And that we are offered the consideration for any reason to approve it or not approve it based on the direction of the city.”

Setting barrel limitation

While offering comparisons to other North Fulton cities — Alpharetta, Canton, Johns Creek and Roswell — for reference points, City Manager Krokoff presented other types of licensures in question: brewpubs, distilleries and breweries.

The Planning Commission recommended 3,000-barrel per year limitations across the board. But, the state code limitations far exceed that number.

Councilwoman Cookerly asked why city planners favored lowering the limits.

“From the Planning Commission perspective, it’s about the size of the location and the impact on the community,” Krokoff said.

Cookerly repeated her concern over the barrel limitation.

“So, Mr. Krokoff, there’s no backstory on why the Planning Commission picked 3,000?” she asked. “Because that just seems very arbitrary and small.”

Councilman Moore asked if the 3,000-barrel limitation on distilleries is restrictive. Krokoff said that in conversation with the one distiller/brewer in the city, he gathered that it was not restrictive to that owner’s plan.

Moore also asked that Krokoff consider how bigger facilities might encroach on residents close to breweries and distilleries, respective of delivery strategy.

Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald will present the use permits per the recommendation of the Planning Commission at a future meeting. Her presentation will include those conditions, Krokoff said.

Councilman Rick Mohrig said he doesn’t know what's viable in the industry and asked that he receive more information before making a decision. However, he referred to the state code’s limitlessness on breweries and said production shouldn’t exceed 15,000 barrels.

New park space added

In other action at the meeting, the City Council approved a $3.5 million park land purchase of 34 acres. Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said the contract is for three properties in the southern portion of the city.

McKlveen said the contract is supported by the 2027 Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the city’s strategic and comprehensive plans.

“I know we’ve been working on this for a long time, so I think the community will be excited when it’s all said and done,” Mayor Jamison said.

In another matter, the council approved a conflict waiver that would authorize Jarrard’s law firm to represent Forsyth County, Cherokee County and the City of Milton in an anticipated intergovernmental agreement regarding a new residential development that touches all three jurisdictions. Plans call for an agreement that would allow Forsyth County to provide water services to the site, which is under development by Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers attorney Ethan Underwood told council members the closest water connection is The Manor, a Milton subdivision. But, he added that because of creek crossings, it would be cheaper to draw water from Forsyth County.

The City Council also approved a resolution to extend the deadline for the Municipal Election Feasibility Committee’s final report to the end of the year.