Milton City Council kicks off 2022 under new leadership

MILTON, Ga. — For the first time in 15 years, Milton has a new mayor.
Chief Municipal Judge Brian Hansford swore in Peyton Jamison as the city’s new mayor on Jan. 3.
Jamison pronounced his goals immediately.
“I know myself and the rest of this council is going to work extremely hard and build upon the last 15 years of this great city and the past council and mayor, and we’re looking forward to getting to work for you and only you, the citizens of Milton,” Jamison said.
Milton’s first and only mayor until Monday had been Joe Lockwood. He took office in 2006 and went on to win re-election three more times but was unable to run a fourth time in November 2021 due to term limits.
Lockwood is credited with opening the city’s new Public Safety Complex, transforming Bell Memorial and Providence parks, creating Downtown Crabapple, opening Milton City Hall and much more.
Meanwhile, Jamison has served as chairman of both the Planning Commission and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, president of the Crabapple Community Association, District 1/Post 1 councilman and mayor pro tem. He was first sworn onto the City Council in 2018.
Along with Jamison, three new council members – Jan Jacobus, Juliette Johnson and Andrea Verhoff – took the oath of office. They are joining returning council members Carol Cookerly, Rick Mohrig and Paul Moore.
Jacobus is taking over for former District 3/Post 1 Councilman Joe Longoria, and Johnson is taking over for former District 2/Post 1 Councilwoman Laura Bentley. Neither seat was contested during the Nov. 2, 2021, election.
Verhoff, on the other hand, faced a tumultuous election season, when she was forced into a runoff on Nov. 30, after she and two other candidates failed to garner a majority of the vote. She didn’t claim victory until Nov. 30, when she secured 62.83% of the vote. Verhoff is taking over Jamison’s former seat.
The council also selected District 2/Post 2 Councilman Paul Moore to serve as mayor pro tem. Moore, a longtime resident of Milton and former appointee to the Planning Commission, was elected during the November 2019 general election.
The next City Council meeting has been rescheduled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Wednesday, Jan 10, at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.