Milton City Council halts senior living plans

MILTON, Ga. — Plans for a new 15-bed senior living home on Cogburn Road came to a halt at the Milton City Council’s April 11 meeting when the applicant withdrew his request for a use permit.

The applicant, Jim Boyle, had initially requested the application be deferred until May 2. The application requested three variances, including reducing two undisturbed buffers on the property. He said he plans to meet with city staff and stakeholders before the next meeting to amend the plan and attempt to eliminate the need for variances.

Because the council was considering a deferral and not voting on the plan itself, they were not initially required to have a formal public hearing on the item but opted to hear public comments before voting on the deferral.

Five residents voiced their concerns regarding the plan for the home during public comment. Much of the concern boiled down to the proposed density of the home. The plan called for 15 bedrooms on a 1.5-acre lot.

One resident, Michelle Weston, noted that other nearby personal care homes had much smaller resident densities. She said one home on Ranchette Road has a 12-resident capacity on a 2.8-acre lot, while another on Providence Road has a 4-resident capacity on just over an acre. Another resident was concerned about the size of the septic system that would be needed to accommodate 15 bedrooms.

Mayor Peyton Jamison said he was willing to grant the deferral after the public comment, saying he felt Boyle was acting in good faith in his attempts to eliminate variances and improve the plan.

Mayor Pro Tem Paul Moore disagreed, saying he didn’t feel that any meeting with city staff could remedy the problems raised by those cited by public speakers. He also said applicants shouldn’t expect to receive a deferral just because they request one.

“If the community assembles, we should be prepared to go forward with a full-blown hearing,” Moore said.

Jamison moved to approve the deferral, but the motion failed with a 2-3 vote. Councilwoman Juliette Johnson joined Jamison, but Moore and councilmembers Andrea Verhoff and Jan Jacobus voted against. Rick Mohrig and Carol Cookerly were absent from the meeting. Moore then moved to deny the deferral, which received a 3-2 vote along the same lines.

The denial meant the council now had to take action on the plan itself, which opened up the formal public hearing after a brief recess. The only comment during the public hearing was from Boyle’s attorney, who requested the agenda item be withdrawn without prejudice. The council unanimously approved the withdrawal.

City Attorney Ken Jarrard noted the withdrawal allows Boyle to immediately reapply for a use permit if he desires, but he will have to undergo the entire application process again including public notices and hearings.

In other action at the Monday meeting, the national organization Sons of the American Revolution made a brief presentation honoring Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa for improving the city’s fire department. The council also passed a proclamation celebrating Earth Day on April 22 and encouraging citizens to foster a “cleaner and greener” environment.