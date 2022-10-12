Milton City Council continues to wrestle with alcohol code

MILTON, Ga. — City staff brought more decision points regarding alcohol restrictions to the table at the Oct. 10 Milton City Council work session.

City Manager Steve Krokoff asked councilmembers for more feedback on craft beer and wine markets, small catered events and specific licenses. In addition to alcohol licensing, the council parsed zoning issues for consistency related to alcohol. The City Council is set to vote on these matters at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.

Several residents spoke during the public comment portion of a special called City Council meeting, prior to the work session. Billy Allen, owner of the self-named Crabapple restaurant and piano bar, once again pleaded on behalf of his business investment.

“I’m not standing here crying,” Allen said. “I’m standing here confused, drastically confused as to how a city government can do whatever they want.”

Allen was given an exception last year that allotted him a limited food service license with operating hours until 2 a.m. At the Oct. 3 City Council meeting, the Planning Commission recommended that the license be discontinued.

A few of Allen’s supporters also stood at the podium, advocating on his behalf.

Councilwoman Carol Cookerly addressed Allen and his supporters before meeting adjournment to assuage fear over the Oct. 17 vote.

“I don’t know of any movement to shut [Billy Allen’s] down,” Cookerly said. “I really want you to have a peace of mind.”

Sunday sales and small events

In Milton, businesses that sell alcoholic beverages by the drink must derive 50 percent of their sales from food in order to have a Sunday sales license. A craft beer and/or wine market are retail establishments that permit limited on-premise consumption Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., with no opportunity for on-site Sunday sales and consumption.

Krokoff’s question to council is whether qualifying markets should be allowed to apply for such a license. The City Council swiftly agreed that those establishments should be able to apply for a license that would allow Sunday sales and on-site consumption.

“Isn’t it a restaurant at that point?” Councilwoman Cookerly asked.

Krokoff also presented on small alcoholic beverage catered events, different from functions that would require a special events permit. Businesses are limited to two special event permits per year. The application process is also more thorough.

Currently, there’s no limit on the amount of small catered events in the city. The Planning Commission recommended adding a limit by location, but to exclude outdoor auditoriums and special event facilities. Council members agreed to the recommendation and arbitrarily used a six-event limit, to allow one small event every other month.

Within small catered events, the Planning Commission also recommended authorizing nonprofits to apply for the license. City code does not outline authorization for nonprofits to host volunteer-run small catered events. Council members agreed to allow nonprofits to serve alcohol at smaller events and use the same recommended limitations.

Incidental service and BYOB

Krokoff also covered incidental service licenses, which allows for the limited free service of malt beverages and/or wine to be served to a customer. The Planning Commission recommended license approval be within the discretion of the community development director, based on compatibility of the service to the establishment.

The City Council discussed the Bring Your Own Beverage (BYOB) license, which is available to all standard on-premises consumption license holders as well as approved establishments, not approved to sell alcohol. Similar to the Incidental Service License, the commission proposed to give discretion to the community development director.

The Council also discussed limiting the license to restaurants and festival/event-use permit holders, which operate under a BYOB model. But other establishments could still apply under the discretion of the Community Development director.

Some Council members took issue with businesses having to apply for another permit, so that patrons can bring their own alcoholic beverage.

“Nobody, under the alcohol code, is vested with any rights,” Krokoff said.

Council members discussed streamlining BYOB licensing to avoid making it more difficult for businesses to operate in Milton.

Lastly, Krokoff presented the new structure on alcohol code and entries that were removed due to lack of use, including growler/crowler shops, private clubs and sports bars.

Alcohol permit by zone

At the work session, Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald presented alcohol-related uses within the city’s zoning ordinances, which included recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission. The City Council discussed whether establishments would have by-right or by-use permits, according to zoning district.

In June, the Planning Commission recommended several changes to zoning ordinances related to alcohol, including specifying Crabapple and Deerfield form-based codes and outlining bars and nightclubs in prohibited uses.

MacDonald provided a chart to the council that gave an overview of establishment types, their zoning districts as well as the current and recommended permit type.

Development study update

Prior to the City Council Oct. 10 work session, the council held a special called meeting in which City Attorney Ken Jarrard presented a conflict waiver, allowing his firm to memorialize terms in an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Alpharetta, Milton and the Alpharetta Community Improvement District (CID). The agreement concerns an update to the 2012 Windward/Highway 9 Livable Center Initiative (LCI) master plan, which involves a proposed study.

The agreement states that each party is willing to contribute up to $60,000 toward the cost of a consultant to complete the strategic master plan, which is a joint effort between the city’s Public Works and Community Development departments. Milton’s approved fiscal year 2023 budget already allots $50,000 to the proposed study.

According to the plan document, significant changes in the area have occurred over the last 10 years, such as the economic market, consumer demands/preferences and new mobility opportunities, leading to the need for an update to the community vision and action plan.

The City Council approved both the conflict waiver and the IGA in a unanimous vote.

Robert Dell-Ross, Milton’s engineering project manager, said the nine-month study will begin before the end of the year.