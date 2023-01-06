Milton City Council approves traffic study, intersections

MILTON, Ga. — Visitors around Milton City Hall will see more rapid rectangular flashing beacons — safety devices that enhance pedestrian crosswalks at roundabouts — in the coming months.
The Milton City Council unanimously approved a traffic study at its Jan. 4 meeting, giving Keck & Wood the go-ahead to draft engineering reports for two intersections along Ga. 372, one at Crabapple Chase/Heritage Walk and the other at Heritage Walk.
The $20,450 study, funded by Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax II, is required for the city to seek approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to install the rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs).
The devices are pedestrian-actuated buttons, Milton Engineering Project Manager Rob Dell-Ross said. When pedestrians hit the button, lights underneath the diamond pedestrian signs on either side of the road will flash back and forth to alert drivers.
The total cost for the devices is estimated at $200,000 and will be paid for by the state. The city will be responsible for installation, inspection and maintenance.
Considering the crash history at both roundabouts, Dell-Ross said the flashing devices are needed. The city plans to look at more roundabouts where similar installations are warranted, he said, but traffic studies are only necessary for areas along state routes.
The traffic study isn’t roundabout dependent, Dell-Ross said. Rapid rectangular flashing beacons as well as pedestrian hybrid beacons can be applied to intersections without a roundabout.
In other action at the Jan. 4 meeting, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison swore in Milton City Councilman Paul Moore as the mayor pro tempore. Milton City Councilwoman Carol Cookerly made the motion “based on [Moore’s] intelligence, charm and devastatingly good looks.”
Moore, who was elected to the City Council in 2019, also served as the mayor pro tempore last year.
“Every time I called him to step in, he's done a great job,” Jamison said. “And I think he'll do another great job this year.”