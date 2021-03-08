MILTON, Ga. — Milton has named Bob Buscemi, already a familiar name around City Hall, as its new Community Development Director. Buscemi, who has served as the city architect since 2012, took over as the interim director last fall and was named to his new position by the city last week.
“I’m excited to take on this new role, in large part because I’m excited about the future of Milton,” Buscemi said. “Over the last nine years, I’ve really gotten to know this community well in terms of people’s passions, priorities and values. Citizens, elected officials and staff have worked hard to lay the groundwork through various plans and policies that will have a major impact on our future. And it’s an honor to play my new part, as Community Development Director, in turning those plans into realities.”
Buscemi’s new role will further his touch on giving Milton its distinct appearance. He led the design for several government buildings, including Broadwell Pavilion, Bell Memorial Park, the Thomas Byrd House historic restoration, City Hall and the Milton Public Safety Complex on Ga. 9.
Buscemi has also partnered with builders to make possible outdoor spaces, including the new lake park in downtown Crabapple.
"Bob Buscemi is widely known and admired around Milton for what he’s done to help create buildings and spaces that are distinctly Milton,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “In this new role, he'll be able to make a positive impact in even more ways.”
Buscemi will still serve as city architect, but he said his focus will be on his new position.
“I’ll always be an architect and bring that viewpoint to my new job,” he said.
Buscemi is Milton’s second Community Development Director since late 2018. Parag Agrawal was named to the role in December 2018 following the retirement of Kathy Field. Buscemi began his tenure as interim director last fall when Agrawal left the city.
Buscemi is one of several city employees to step into new roles.
Susan Wilmath was recently hired as the Executive Assistant to the city manager, mayor and City Council. She joined the city in 2012 as its Community Development records clerk.
Megan Waller will take over Wilmath’s previous role as records clerk for the Community Development Department. Waller joined the city last year as the City Clerk Office’s records clerk.
