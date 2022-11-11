Milton City Arborist guides tour through Mark Law Arboretum

MILTON, Ga. — Around 30 people gathered in front of the Mark Law Arboretum sign at Bell Memorial Park for an hour-long educational tree tour, the first of its kind in Milton.
The tour, led by City Arborist Sandra Dewitt, was an initiative rooted in Plant! Milton, a project to engage, educate and encourage Milton residents, community groups and businesses to plant trees.
“We do get lots of benefits from trees, such as oxygen and shade and energy efficiency and stormwater cleaning,” Dewitt said. “We want to try to maintain our tree canopy in Milton as well as grow it.”
Dewitt recently accepted the Georgia Tree Council’s Outstanding New Initiative Grant Award for the project. Milton was the lone recipient of the award and was one of only five municipal governments honored across several categories.
The half-mile tour of the arboretum, which circles the park, was filled with pit stops where Dewitt would describe the tree beside her, offer facts, show pictures of flowering buds only seen in warmer months and answer questions.
The arboretum opened in 2019 and was named after Mark Law, the city’s long-time arborist who helped Milton secure its first “Tree City USA” designation over a decade ago.
Dewitt began the tour with the white oak (Quercus alba), which can live to be 300-500 years old, and the survivor tree near the arboretum’s entrance. The survivor tree is from a 90-year-old American elm (Ulmus americana) that survived the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
While Dewitt only had time to showcase around 10 to 15 trees, there are 36 different species at the arboretum, according to the arboretum’s interactive map.
She ended the tour with one of her personal favorites planted by the baseball fields — the bald cypress (Taxodium distichum), a deciduous tree native to the Southeast, which takes on a fiery hue in the fall.
More plans are in the works for Dewitt, like a seedling giveaway at Bring One for the Chipper, a statewide program that encourages Georgians to recycle their Christmas trees. Dewitt also plans for more workshops with the North Fulton Master Gardeners as well as another tree tour.
Several people in the tour group carried a notebook and pen, jotting down information while Dewitt spoke. One was Milton resident Marlysa Raye-Jacobus, a North Fulton Master Gardener since 1997. She’s also a district director for the Georgia Master Gardeners Association and freelancer. Soon, she will analyze a landscape plan for the new Milton fire station on Thompson Road.
Raye-Jacobus said she plans to use information from the tour for a future field trip to the arboretum with other North Fulton Master Gardeners.
While recounting her beginnings as a young gardener, calling her grandmother her “gardening angel,” she described the importance of horticulture and giving back to the community.
“It’s just really important that people know their external world,” Raye-Jacobus said. “Our environment is so fragile at this point in time.”