MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee turned its attention to biking, walking, sustainability and retaining larger residential lots in its latest meeting. The March 25 meeting was the latest in the committee’s efforts to set priorities and goals for Milton’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which will serve as a guide for the city’s development over the next two decades.
The committee is comprised of over a dozen Milton officials and residents.
Land use continued to be a hot topic among the board. The meeting centering on how Milton can retain larger residential lots and farms and curb the subdivide tide.
The straightforward answer, at least for now, is to continue incentivizing larger lots.
Since 2018, the city has been dangling the carrot of incentives in front of developers who agree to construct homes on lots of at least 3 acres. Some enticements for meeting the 3-acre lot minimums include waiving curb and gutter requirements, allowing homes to be accessed by a shared driveway and loosened stormwater obligations.
Earlier this year, the city removed the limit on the number of lots eligible to be accessed by a “modified single-family driveway.” The previous cap of five lots was eliminated to allow for an unlimited number of homes, provided the lots are at least 3 acres in size.
Community Development Director Bob Buscemi said the incentives have been swaying developers into creating larger residential lots, and there is a demand for them among home buyers.
To continue these efforts, the committee discussed further incentives for large residential lots and potentially creating new zoning designations for lots of at least 5-acres.
Committee Chairman Todd Chernik said that without specific zoning categories for larger residential lots, developers will be driven to meet just 1-acre minimums required by AG-1 zoning, the designation for most of Milton’s residential areas.
However, the city could sweeten the pot by creating an AG-5, AG-10 or AG-20 zoning category that would include increased lot size requirements but further incentives to developers and, potentially, homeowners.
Buscemi said enticements could include additional allowable uses on properties. Homeowners could also be permitted to construct “accessory structures” for farm uses and allow them in more areas of these properties.
City Councilwoman Laura Bentley suggested that homeowners within the large lot zoning categories could also be exempt from paying Greenspace Bond taxes.
Any further financial incentives would need approval from Fulton County.
Buscemi said maintaining larger lots is crucial to fostering Milton’s rural character, and such developments are the driving force behind the city’s desirability and its ever-increasing land prices and home values.
In an online survey conducted by the city, respondents said only allowing low-density housing and incentivizing large lot owners away from subdividing their property were the top priorities for preserving the city’s “rural and equestrian heritage.”
As Milton’s popularity as a place to call home has grown, so has its appeal to the cycling community. The Advisory Committee began to consider ways it can promote its appeal to bikers and create a better harmony among the cycling community and drivers.
Following a discussion of the topic, the group agreed to forge ahead with plans to better align the city’s trails plan for use with bikers. The committee also plans to get the local cycling community involved in the process.
The effort could lead to creation of bike lane routes, including biking in the city’s 2022 transportation plan and identifying roads most-used by bikers.
City Councilman Paul Moore said engaging local bikers is the first step to better understand the current state of affairs for cyclists. Milton could then explore possible infrastructure needs, road expansions to create bike lanes and better connectivity to trails.
“Those will take longer and could be scaled in accordingly,” Moore said.
For those who prefer to stride than pedal, walkability will also be a focus of the comprehensive plan. The committee is hashing out ways to include more “smart technology” for crosswalks, and more crossing areas near city destinations, including schools and churches.
Among those destinations are the city’s Greenspace Bond purchases. Since 2018, the city has purchased more than 400 acres of land for preservation or to be used as “passive” parks. Bentley said it is imperative Milton make these lands “useful” to residents and advertise them as amenities.
The March 25 meeting also included talks on increasing sustainability, particularly recycling options in Milton, and furthering broadband access.
Last month’s meeting was the fifth for the Advisory Committee as it works alongside the city’s consultants to create Milton’s latest comprehensive plan. The city has also conducted surveys and held online workshops to gather input to create the document.
Over the next two months, a draft comprehensive plan will be created and presented to residents in an “open house” meeting. This summer, the city expects to take feedback gathered from residents, make any potential updates to the plan and present it to the City Council for a vote.
