Milton celebrates Earth Day with plant, animal education

MILTON, Ga. — In the backyard of the Milton City Park and Preserve Community Center, a few dozen visitors of Milton’s Earth Day celebration April 22 had the opportunity to learn about the birds and the bees, literally.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., included a bird tour with an expert volunteer from Georgia Audubon, who allowed visitors to use a large scope to track feathered friends along the park’s paved path.

Volunteers with the Lithonia-based AWARE Wildlife Center educated visitors on birds, too, with one of its three ambassadors — an owl named Boogie. A groundhog named Diggy, an avid fan of lettuce, and a snake named Jeff, wrapped around the hand of a volunteer, were also featured ambassadors used to cultivate “peaceful co-existence” with wildlife.

The center, which can hold up to 1,300 animals, rehabilitates Georgia's injured and orphaned native wild animals. It currently houses around 200.

Nearby, the Milton Bee Club offered information about beekeeping and had a boxed hive on display, filled with bees. Volunteers with the North Fulton Master Gardeners also had a station with information about native plants and gardening.

Marten Jallad with North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) talked about the “circular economy” of the nonprofit’s thrift shop. Revenue from the donation-based store funds a significant portion of services — preventing hunger and homelessness. The organization also has the Family Choice program, which allows qualifying families to buy items using a point system.

The event featured several hands-on kids’ activities as well, like Earth-themed face painting, constructing toolboxes provided by The Home Depot and a very active cornhole set-up.