Milton calls on volunteers to join in Clean-Up Day

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is inviting the community to help clear Birmingham Park’s trails of fallen tree trunks, limbs, briars, anthills and trash at its annual Clean-Up Day on March 26.
Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho said the 200-plus-acre park has been a focal point in the community for some time, especially for the equestrian community whose horses often walk the trails.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Milton Land Conservancy and Milton Equestrian Committee. Volunteers can drop by at the end of Old Bullpen Road between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Sign-ups are not required.
Drinking water will be available on-site, but volunteers are asked to bring their own power or hand-operated tools in case some trimming, cutting or removal is necessary.
For updates, visit the City of Milton’s Facebook page. The event may be postponed due to inclement weather.
— Chamian Cruz