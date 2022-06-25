Milton buys 7 acres around North Park

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council unanimously agreed June 20 to purchase three adjacent properties on Bethany Bend bordering Alpharetta’s North Park for $1.95 million.
The properties are at 2545 Bethany Bend and add up to 7.08 acres in one of the more population-dense parts of Milton. The plan is to turn them into an active park with facilities and recreational programming that align with the 2027 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKIveen said there will now be a 90-day due diligence period to allow the city to conduct surveys and inspections, followed by the closing date 30 days later.
In the meantime, the owners of the properties – Cagle & Cagle Real Estate Investments, Timothy and Janie Cagle and Charles Cagle Sr. – have asked for a leaseback of their homes for up to 18 months. McKIveen said the leaseback for two homes on the properties will be for $3,500 a month.
In other business at the meeting, the City Council voted 6-1 to impose a moratorium on the acceptance of new building and development permissions, plats, plans or permits within a 23-acre parcel area known as the District of Mayfield.
The district includes properties off Broadwell Road, Charlotte Drive, Mayfield Road and Mid Broadwell Road in southern Milton.
The moratorium expires at midnight on July 18, giving the city time to prepare, consider and potentially adopt a Historic Preservation Overlay that could impact the regulation of the exteriors of new or modification of existing structures within the District of Mayfield.
City Attorney Ken Jarrard said the city will run a legal ad to invite residents to speak at a public hearing, which could be followed by a “much longer” moratorium until December.
Councilwoman Carl Cookerly cast the lone dissent after Jarrard confirmed that the affected property owners had not been notified about the moratorium.
“So, in my book, this is a short-term taking,” Cookerly said. “We are seizing their property rights, or however you want to look at it. Does that seem fair?”
Jarrard said he preferred the phrase, “preservation of the status quo.”
“Property rights are property rights, and I would have a real problem with this because they have not been notified and we’re just – it’s sleight of hand,” Cookerly said. “We’re just taking their rights away with no notification. They’re not here to be able to say anything.”
Councilman Jan Jacobus moved to approve the moratorium, which received a second from Councilman Paul Moore.
The next City Council meeting is slated for Wednesday, June 6, at City Hall.