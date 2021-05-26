Milton brings back Farmers Market, moves to Wednesdays

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents have a farmers market to call their own again. The Milton Farmers Market made its debut June 2 at Broadwell Pavilion and will run each Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. through Nov. 3.

The markets will feature seasonal vegetables, prepared foods, meats, eggs, sauces and some non-food items for sale from local and regional vendors.

The farmers market isn’t the city’s first venture into the popular event, but it expects this iteration will be more successful. Courtney Spriggs, Milton’s community outreach manager, said Milton’s past events had competition for vendors and attendees from neighboring markets, including the prolific Alpharetta Farmers Market, which takes place each Saturday from April to November.

But with the rising popularity of these events, it is now more commonplace for them to occur on weekdays, Spriggs said, and the market will be able to attract more vendors, and hopefully, more attendees.

To make it happen, the city has partnered with one of its residents, Judy Hall.

Hall has spearheaded efforts to coordinate the events, bring vendors on board and help with setup and cleanup. In exchange, the city is helping to promote the events and offering the use of Broadwell Pavilion at no charge. Revenues from the Farmers Market will go back into the program.

“We’re so excited to parent with a Milton resident who has the resources and skills to devote to [the Farmers Market],” Spriggs said. “This was a gift from Judy to take this on.”

Hall said she was inspired to coordinate the events because she is a farmers market fan and thought Milton was a perfect location to play host to another.

“It has been so fun working with Courtney and the vendors,” Hall said. “We are ready to get it going.”

The partnership is also beneficial, Spriggs said, because funding for the city’s events has been hampered by the sharp decline in hotel/motel tax revenues amid the pandemic.

The events will be held at Broadwell Pavilion rain or shine, with Hall saying there is plenty of shade. She said attendees should follow signs for parking, which will be near the pavilion with some overflow spots being worked out, including some at Crabapple Baptist.