Milton breaks ground on new Fire Station 42

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton has hit a milestone in the construction of Fire Station 42.

Close to 30 people, including Mayor Peyton Jamison, city council members and city staff, attended a groundbreaking ceremony March 15 for the new station on Thompson Road.

The 6,500-square-foot facility, almost twice the size as the original, will replace the fire station built in the 1970s.

“I never thought we would be here today,” Jamison said. “As I recall, I first toured Fire Station 42 in 2017 and 2018, when I first got on the City Council, and I was shocked by the living arrangements that we had our fire crews in.”

Jamison said that when the rebuilt Fire Station 42 is unveiled, it will be the best-designed fire station in Milton thanks to Kennesaw-based architect Croft and Associates and Milton Community Development Manager Bob Buscemi. He also thanked Cooper and Company General Contractors, based in Cumming, and said the entire project was a team effort.

“We know it’s a small spot, but we’re excited,” Jamison said.

At a Feb. 23 City Council meeting, Buscemi said his staff had reworked the project’s initial plans in order to reduce the overall cost without diminishing quality and efficacy, saving the city $400,000.

In August, all four bids the city received for the project came in significantly higher than the $4 million it had originally budgeted, which in addition to rising construction costs and other supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, upended the project in 2021.

But, at the groundbreaking ceremony on March 15, Croft and Associates Project Architect Michael Gunn said no major changes had been made to the original plans even after they were revised.

“The building will still work as intended for the firemen,” Gunn said. “All the function is still there, we just found ways to replace certain materials with other materials to be more affordable, but overall, it’s still going to look great, it’s going to work functionally and now it’s under budget.”

Alert Fulton County to recruit poll workers in Milton The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will host a poll worker recruitment fair from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Milton City Hall. The fair is open to all qualified individuals. (Read more)

The new total for the project is $4.11 million.

Plans call for a two-bay drive-thru with a parking lot, lighting, landscaping, retaining walls and other site work. Gunn said the interior will also have a lot of high exposed ceilings to open up the space as well as some exposed wood. He said the new station will be unlike any other he’s designed before.

“The whole barn aesthetic for a fire station is new to me, but it’s interesting,” Gunn said. “Milton has a certain aesthetic throughout the town, so this design is more for the rural area as opposed to the newer, more urban station downtown. It does have more of a horse barn theme going on and so it fits with the residential area too.”

Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa said that’s what he is most excited about.

“I’ve always believed throughout my career that fire stations should fit in with the community,” Benmoussa said. “I’ve worked in a couple of large communities, and they just seemed to always be out of place. … The beauty of this is that it fits with the community. I think this is long overdue. We’ll be happy in a year or so to be back in this community.”

In the meantime, fire crews and equipment are working out of the Bethwell Community Center on Hopewell Road. They will remain there until construction is completed.

Cooper and Company Senior Project Manager Gary Goodman said that will depend on the economy and how easily they can get materials.

“With the economy being what it is, a lot of materials are very hard to get,” Goodman said. “So we had to make some changes just so that we could build the building, and have it done on time.

Goodman said the next steps are to replace the black fence surrounding the property, install a construction fence, get approval for a land disturbance permit and start breaking ground. He said the site contractor will also need to start working on the storm structure.