Milton begins cleaning efforts to rid Fire Station 41 of mold

MILTON, Ga. — Help is on the way for Fire Station 41’s mold problem.
Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa asked the City Council Jan. 3 to approve an “emergency purchase” agreement for construction services and mold remediation from Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia.
The company, based in Canton, is a full-service licensed general contractor with seven locations providing emergency services, mitigation, structural repairs and construction services. According to the agreement, the project should cost no more than $215,496.72
Mayor Peyton Jamison said that due to the urgency of the matter, they had no other options, and the City Council approved the agreement unanimously.
The facility, built in 1982, was shut down in November after firefighters reported experiencing mild allergy-like symptoms. The agreement states that during an initial walk-through with Deputy Fire Chief Mark Stephens, it was visibly apparent the HVAC closet on the bunkroom side of the station had microbial growth and the units were not functioning appropriately to provide clear air.
An air quality assessment later determined there were high levels of black mold spores in the bunk room as well as elevated levels in the common areas.
Under the agreement, Southeast Restoration will install portable commercial dehumidification equipment along with HEPA negative air machines, remove all impacted ductwork, replace the HVAC systems and more, which should extend the life of the fire station for another five years.
In the meantime, four firefighters and one engine are being housed at Roswell Fire Station 6 on Cox Road. Benmoussa said remediation should take between five and six weeks. Once Fire Station 41 is cleared, crews will be allowed to move back in.
In other business at the meeting, Benmoussa said the Milton Fire Department’s call volume increased by 14% from 2020 to 2021. Most were for medical calls.
The Fire Department has also conducted 59 care visits since launching the Milton Fire CARES program, or Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services, in December. The care visits can vary from health assessments to checking a home’s smoke detectors.
Additionally, firefighters administered 1,747 COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, 86% of which were to Milton residents. Benmoussa said the initiative continues to be in high demand.
