Milton bans right turns on red at Bethany Bend and Ga. 9

MILTON, Ga. — Milton commenced a trial of a new approach to improve one of its busiest and most dangerous intersections, Bethany Bend at Ga. 9.
Crash data over the past several years indicates a disproportionately high number of motor vehicle accidents at the intersection. While some of the incidents involve rear-end collisions, many others include vehicles struck while turning.
To reduce the number of collisions, Milton has installed signage banning right turns on red lights at the intersection. The change went into effect July 10.
The Milton Public Works Department will gather and analyze data to track accidents and traffic back-ups. After school resumes in August, the team will reevaluate and determine whether the trial should end or be continued.
The initiative is the latest by Milton to do what it can to ensure the safety of its roadways. Some of the efforts have and will be informed by the Local Road Safety Plan, which passed last August after extensive citizen engagement.
Milton is also working to improve three intersections along Cox Road and has just begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Transportation Plan.