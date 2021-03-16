MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved the city’s 2021-25 strategic plan that outlines goals and priorities for the city in the years ahead. The 17-page document was presented to the council at its March 15 meeting.
The plan, which was drafted with input gathered from residents late last year, underscores three main priorities Milton will pursue over the next five years — sustainability, land-use planning and the use and development of public lands.
One focus is to balance the city’s tax digest between residential and commercial properties. About 70 percent of Milton properties are zoned residential compared to just 30 percent commercial.
To lessen the city’s reliance on property tax revenues, the strategic plan directs the city to focus on courting businesses and driving its tax digest to be more in line with its neighbors. To accomplish this, the city will look to streamline the process for commercial business permits and further study the local job market and occupancy of retail spaces.
Milton plans to increase recycling in the city, a push currently underway. The city is finalizing a potential site, or several, for glass recycling dumpsters. Residents have faced plenty of roadblocks in recent years for recycling glass as local waste hauling centers began refusing the items. The Roswell Recycling Center was an option for residents willing to do the hauling themselves, but amid the pandemic, the site is only open for Roswell residents.
The strategic plan also calls for the city to fund environmentally sound initiatives. That includes partnering with Georgia Audubon for a “bird audit,” lowering the EPA mpg average of city vehicles and increasing electric vehicle charging stations.
Goals for public safety include de-escalation and crisis intervention training for all Milton Police officers by 2022 and having several officers with extended training in crisis response and mental health services on duty for all shifts by 2023.
With Milton’s popularity among the local cycling community, the strategic plan calls for a bicycle safety initiative. Increasing walkability is also outlined as a priority in the document.
Though Milton’s equestrian farms are dwindling, an objective in the strategic plan is to offer incentives and manage the city’s regulations to ensure the feasibility of owning and operating a farm. The city will also explore the possibility of establishing “equestrian character areas,” and promote Birmingham Park as an equestrian destination.
In a related initiative, Milton expects to further its efforts to encourage developers to create large-lot subdivisions. The city began those efforts in 2018 and recently approved an ordinance change to further incentivize developers to create lots of at least 3 acres.
Following a flurry of land purchases for preservation, Milton will eye more land acquisitions for active spaces in the years ahead. Along with the potential for more ball fields, the city plans to increase access to its parks and rec programming by offering a financial aid system for low-income families.
The plan also sets completion dates for upgrades to Providence Park and the former Milton Country Club property. Milton aims to have the bathrooms, pier and new trail open at Providence Park by the end of the year. Come October, the anticipated opening of the former Milton County Club, the city’s first Greenspace Bond purchase, could become a reality.
The city also hopes to create an outdoor performing arts venue and increase public art.
The strategic plan also calls for;
- Creating an “inclusive work environment” with a diverse group of employees
- Increasing the reliability of the city’s technology with increased digital access to city records, resources and services
- Using trails to connect neighborhoods, character areas, retail zones and open spaces with additional signage highlighting the city’s trails system.
- Purchasing additional city greenspaces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.