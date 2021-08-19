MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a final plat for 11 single-family lots in the Lyndon Creek subdivision Aug. 16. But, the council added one major condition.
Lots nine and 10 will not be eligible for variance requests to the City of Milton for accessory structures. Councilman Paul Moore said this was an important condition to make because it is already clear those lots are too close to the setbacks to accommodate a pool.
“Oftentimes,” Moore said, “those come before the city for consideration and it puts the city in a very difficult spot when we know going in that these lots were designed in their condition and under these circumstances by the developer. It puts tremendous pressure on the city to say yes or no when we do our very best to make sure that we protect those ordinances that we have in place for good reason.”
The applicant agreed to the condition on the spot. The City Council passed a motion for the approval of subdivision plats and revisions unanimously.
Lyndon Creek subdivision is located on Cogburn Road. Each of the 11-single family lots is .77 acres. The developer is Georgia-Tennessee Development Partners LLC.
Tracie Wildes, land development manager with the Community Development Department, said all drawings have been reviewed by staff and meet city codes. For now, the road is to be private and remain ungated.
