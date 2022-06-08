Milton approves 3,000 sq ft event space at Crabapple Market

MILTON, Ga. — There’s a new place for events in downtown Crabapple.

The Milton City Council approved a use permit June 6 for an indoor auditorium at 12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 340, with the condition that there be no more than 120 people and no amplified music on the adjacent outdoor patio.

The space, owned by Orkin and Associates CEO Adam Orkin, consists of 2,895 square feet of interior space and 900 square feet of outdoor space on the third floor of the Crabapple Market mixed-use development. Orkin and Associates plans to lease out its rooftop to individuals or small groups for events such as business networking, off-site meetings and graduations.

In February, the City Council approved a definition for an “Assembly Hall, Indoor Auditorium” and a requirement for anyone who wants to open one in the Crabapple or Deerfield districts to go through the multi-committee public hearing process. Orkin and Associates is the first to apply for this type of use permit.

While the Planning Commission questioned whether there would be enough parking available before recommending approval, Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald said there were 532 available parking spaces near the business, which was more than the 524 thought to be needed based on square footage and other tenants.

Moving forward, events will be permitted in the space from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Orkin said he expects most of the activity to occur during the day. He is expected to abide by noise and other regulations.

Councilman Jan Jacobus moved to approve the use permit, which received a second from Councilwoman Andrea Verhoff. The measure passed unanimously, with Councilwoman Carol Cookerly absent.

In other business at the June 6 meeting, Engineering Project Manager Robert Del-Ross said Milton has brought in $33.98 million, not including interest, through the first Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved in 2016.

The .75 percent sales tax is used for transportation improvements such as roads, bridges, sidewalks and bicycle paths. While the city is no longer collecting funds through TSPLOST I, Del-Ross said Milton has spent $11.67 million on TSPLOST I projects and estimates another $22.73 million in funding.

However, Dell-Ross said, the city is no longer undertaking the Windward Triple Lefts Project on Windward Parkway.

Originally approved in 2015, the project started as a joint effort between the City of Alpharetta, North Fulton Community Improvement District, Fulton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation, but it was later stalled when construction bids came in nearly $1 million over budget.

Since then, the North Fulton CID and State Sen. Brandon Beach have worked to secure additional funding for the project. Its scope no longer includes improvements adjacent to the Milton city limits.

Del-Ross said that instead Milton has started working on Tier II projects and all other TSPLOST I projects and funding are in good shape. He said the city began collecting TSPLOST II funding in April.

“We are likely going to hit a point where TSPLOST I money will run out …, but there’s nothing wrong with that,” Dell-Ross said. “At some point that TSPLOST I money will complete and TSPLOST II money, which started collections a couple of months ago, will kick in seamlessly and continue moving all these projects forward.”

Additionally, the City Council approved text amendments prohibiting “outdoor storage” in areas covered under the Crabapple and Deerfield form-based codes. This means that unattended donation bins, including bags, beds and other items left outside, will no longer be allowed.

MacDonald said this has historically been a problem in the area and that in the last year she’s seen about eight to 10 jurisdictions pass similar changes to their city code. City Manager Steven Krokoff also said that in the past either the city or property owners have had to clean the items “when it’s gotten out of hand.”

Under the new amendments, the sale of goods displayed under sheltered portions of a building must be brought inside before the business closes for the day.

“That’s really the intent of trying to keep the area the way we want it to be,” MacDonald said.

The measure passed unanimously.

The next City Council meeting is June 20 at 6 p.m.