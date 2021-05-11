MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved several updates to its 2021 budget at its May 10 meeting, many spurred from better-than-anticipated revenues amid the pandemic. With its added revenues and other budget adjustments, the city is set to spend millions in one-time projects and purchases.
Property, ad valorem, local option sales tax and TSPLOST revenues all exceeded the city’s expectations from its original budget, which was crafted last fall in the deep economic downturn of the pandemic.
Property taxes are expected to increase over $700,000 than originally budgeted, along with about $650,000 in additional revenues from its share of the title ad valorem tax distribution. Behind a dramatic surge in home prices, intangibles taxes, those paid on long-term loans, will add another $625,000 to the city’s coffers.
The city is also forecasting a bump in local sales tax collections (about $708,000) and building inspection profits ($320,000).
Not all revenues increased, though. The city has seen a continued decrease in its hotel/motel tax and investment income revenues.
With its windfall, the city is allocating $7.7 million for one-time spending projects.
“The city’s budgetary and fund balance policies are clear that excess revenues must be spent on one-time expenditures that are nonrecurring in nature,” the City Council’s May 10 agenda packet stated.
The bulk of those dollars, $4 million, will be earmarked for future active park land acquisition. While Milton has purchased more than 400 acres over the last several years through its Greenspace Bond, those lands must be dedicated to preservation or passive parks. But the city has recognized a need for more active spaces, such as ballparks, in several long-term plans.
Last year, the city used $1.5 million to purchase the former Unites Sports Complex on Cox Road that includes two multi-use fields.
The city will also set aside $1 million for improvements to the city’s Greenspace Bond land purchases. At the same meeting, city staff presented a proposal to add more trails at the former Milton Country Club property.
Another $1 million will pay for traffic improvements identified in the city’s Local Road Safety Plan, a recent initiative undertaken by the city which is still being drafted.
The city’s Fire Department is also set to receive $1.35 million for a new ladder truck, a vehicle for the Assistant Fire Marshall and to maintain the city’s current fleet.
Two new vehicles, for the Chief Building Official and Building Inspector, have also been earmarked at $60,000.
