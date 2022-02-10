Milton appoints McKIveen director of Parks and Recreation

MILTON, Ga. — Tom McKIveen has been promoted to serve as Milton’s Parks and Recreation Director, replacing longtime director Jim Cregge who retired nearly two years ago.
The city announced Feb. 7 that since the middle of 2020, McKIveen has served as its Parks and Recreation manager and, in recent months, has assumed the new responsibilities of community outreach and managing special community events.
City Manager Steve Krokoff said McKIveen has done outstanding in leading a department that is vitally important to the city.
“I am confident that he’s the right person to lead Milton Parks and Rec now and into the future and that our city will be better off thanks to his leadership,” Krokoff said.
McKIveen joined the Parks and Recreation Department in December 2015 and served in various roles related to the build-out of its athletic and arts programs and the management of Bell and Providence parks. Then, in 2020, McKIveen was charged with spearheading a department in the thick of a pandemic, balancing public safety with the increased desire for parks and recreational outlets.
Despite the challenges, the city stated, McKIveen rose to the occasion time and again, striving and succeeding in maintaining the status quo as well as offering increased and improved services, programs and facilities for the community. Over the past year, McKIveen and his team have also worked with Community Development Director Bob Buscemi and Public Works Director Sara Leaders on several major projects.
After the Parks and Recreation Department assumed the day-to-day management of the city’s passive parks, its team worked to open the 106-acre Lackey Road greenspace. Later this year, the city will also boast about twice as much trail area once the new trail at the former Milton County Club opens.
McKIveen’s other accomplishments include assisting with the transformation of Providence Park, turning the former Milton Country Club clubhouse into a recreation and community center, working through plans to double the city’s available turf field space with an upcoming project at the Cox Road athletic facility and increasing enrollment for Milton’s athletic programs.
Because of this, the city stated, the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association has named the Parks and Recreation Department as its Agency of the Year for the state’s 7th district.
“A lot has happened with Milton Parks and Rec in the past year or so, and I’m even more excited for what’s on the horizon,” McKIveen said. “More than anything, I’m honored to play my part in giving our citizens the parks, programs and services that they want and deserve.”
McKIveen’s promotion is the city’s latest hire from within. In September, Milton appointed Sara Leaders as the director of Public Works, a position she had served in the interim. In December, Milton also named former Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin as the new Economic Engagement Manager.
— Chamian Cruz
