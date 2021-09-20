Milton appoints Leaders director of Public Works Department

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton has selected Sara Leaders as its new public works director, following Robert Drewry’s departure last spring.
Leaders has served as the city’s acting public works director in the interim and has been involved in many aspects of the Public Works Department, including the management of city facilities, planning for greenspaces and the ongoing development of a local road safety plan.
Leaders lives in Milton with her husband and two children. City officials said the new role should be a natural for her.
“Sara has earned this position thanks to her impressive work ethic, intelligence, and calm, methodical, effective approach to tasks big and small,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “She’s a great leader and great team player, and we’re extremely fortunate to have her on Team Milton.”
Leaders also served as the acting public works director for the first eight months of 2019 after the departure of Carter Lucas. When she was tapped to serve in the position again in early April 2020, several city projects were either in the works or about to kick off.
In the months that followed, two roundabouts along Hopewell Road at Hamby and Thompson roads finished months ahead of schedule, work on another roundabout at Hopewell and Bethany Bend began, and construction kicked off on new trails at the former Milton Country Club property.
Leaders said she knows and appreciates what makes Milton special.
“And I’m grateful to have an outstanding community behind us as well as a terrific staff here in Milton’s Public Works Department,” Leaders said.
Leaders brings 19 years of experience to the job. After graduating from Southern Polytechnic State University, where she was named Civil Engineering Student of the Year and Georgia Engineering Technology Student of the Year, Leaders spent four years working as a project manager with Lowe Engineers. There, she tackled projects related to land development design, roadway design and more.
In 2007 and months after its incorporation, Leaders joined the City of Milton as a transportation engineer. In that role, Leaders spearheaded traffic studies, worked with private contractors and public entities, such as the Georgia Department of Transportation and made presentations at dozens of official meetings.
So far in 2021, Leaders has been at the forefront of the city’s transparency efforts through her creation and upkeep of ClearGov project pages. They can be viewed online.
