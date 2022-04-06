Milton-Alpharetta Training Center set to open this month

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — When the newly formed Milton-Alpharetta Training Center opens this month, it will allow officers to train in smaller segments and, at the same time, keep more officers on the street.

Alpharetta Police Department spokesman Christopher Benfield said the Alpharetta and Milton police departments will share the training center, which will house a use of force simulator to provide officers with firearms training and allow them to practice realistic scenario-based situations. Some SWAT training will be done there as well.

While the facility is still being built, Benfield said officers plan to start their first in-service training April 11, and it should be move-in ready in December. It is located at the former Alpharetta Municipal Court on the corner of Crabapple Road and Broadwell Road.

The building will be shared with the Alpharetta Public Works Department for its basketball and summer camps and Lionheart WORKS, a vocational training program for young adults ages 18 and up with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences.

Benfield said the Milton and Alpharetta police departments received grants from the Georgia Criminal Justice Council in 2021 to bolster their de-escalation and defensive tactics knowledge, skillset and philosophy. Milton then used a portion of the funds to purchase a use a force simulator, and Alpharetta provided the building so they could have their own specialized training environment.

Both departments already work together regularly. Benfield said approximately 100 Alpharetta officers and 40 Milton officers will use the facility. Otherwise, they would typically have to travel offsite and rent out space, such as at the Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center on Maxwell Road, to complete their required defensive tactics and de-escalation training once a year.

Now with the new facility, they will be able to visit the site as needed.

Benfield said the idea is to give officers more access to trainers and more time slots to train.

“This allows us to have training 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Benfield said. “So, once it’s open, our officers will be able to go in and utilize the training facility all day long.”