Milton agrees to North Fulton CID expansion

MILTON, Ga. — Milton consented at the June 6 City Council meeting to a proposed expansion of the North Fulton Community Improvement District.

The CID is a self-taxing district that draws its revenues by assessing commercial properties within its boundaries. The money is used to pay for local improvements within the district. The expansion will add 74 properties to the district, 11 of them commercial. The other 63 properties that fall within the expanded district are non-commercial and do not pay the CID tax.

The expansion will increase tax revenues for the North Fulton CID by $101,000 a year.

Brandon Beach at Milton City Council

North Fulton Community Improvement District Executive Director Brandon Beach says the organization was founded 19 years ago. The Milton City Council on June 6 consented to a proposed expansion, which includes 11 commercial properties, zero within the city limits of Milton.

Of the 11 commercial parcels, none are within the city limits of Milton, according to a letter by North Fulton CID Executive Director Brandon Beach to Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison. But, because the North Fulton CID is comprised of Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell, adoption is required by all three cities.

Of the 74 properties being added to the district, 26 are in Alpharetta, 13 are in Roswell and the rest are scattered across North Fulton. During the meeting on June 6, Beach said that when the CID was founded 19 years ago, the founders made the decision to not raise the millage rate. Beach said while most CIDs are at 5 mills, the North Fulton CID is at 3 mills.

The CIDs purpose, Beach said, is to provide engineering, environmental, right of way and other work to get projects shovel ready. Over the years, he added, the North Fulton CID has had $32 million worth of money come in but completed about $145 million worth of projects. Its first project was the Westside Parkway and Bridge Expansion.

Councilman Paul Moore moved to approve the resolution, which received a second from Councilwoman Juliette Johnson. The measure passed unanimously, with Councilwoman Carol Cookerly absent.

Reach Chamian Cruz at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @xchamian.