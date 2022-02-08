Milton adopts aid agreement with North Fulton cities

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved an automatic aid agreement Feb. 7 between the Milton Fire Department and the cities of Johns Creek, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta.

Automatic aid allows the fire station closest to an incident to respond, regardless of the city in which it occurred. The partnership represents a significant advancement in the Milton Fire Department’s ability to handle major incidents by seamlessly working with cities throughout North Fulton County.

Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa said the National Fire Protection Association recommends having 17 firefighters on scene for a 2,000-square-foot residential structure fire. However, Milton typically staffs between 15 and 19 firefighters on a shift, so if they respond to a fire and calls continue to come in, there are not enough crews to respond, so they need to ask for help from outside jurisdictions.

Benmoussa said the automatic aid agreement ensures the community will receive the help it needs.

“It also eliminates the need for us to have specialized equipment,” Benmoussa said. “For example, a technical rescue team or hazardous materials team because we can rely on our neighbors to work together, so we don’t have to have those resources or invest in those resources because we have them next door.”

Benmoussa said Milton has had an automatic aid agreement with Alpharetta since 2008. It also has an automatic aid agreement with Roswell, specifically for the Arnold Mill area. But because they already train and work with the fire departments in Johns Creek and Sandy Springs, he said it made sense for all five cities to create a seamless response between their communities.

The model is already being used in other large metro areas. Benmoussa said Phoenix is well known for its automatic aid agreement with nearly 30 cities. Metro Chicago also has a similar agreement.

“Essentially, they operate as one dispatch,” Benmoussa said, adding that Milton will most likely receive calls requesting aid from Roswell, Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

The only reason Milton would respond to Sandy Springs or vice versa is if there is a large natural disaster or massive incident, Benmoussa said.

“So, what we’re doing is pre-building those response plans or those units, so they’ll be predetermined in CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) so when our incident commander says give me a first alarm, dispatch knows exactly where the call is from based on their location, where right now we have to tell dispatch what units to get and from where.”

While there will be expenses associated with Milton supporting Johns Creek and Sandy Springs, the expense will be reciprocated when they respond in Milton.