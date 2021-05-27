In observance of the community’s health and safety, Milton will commemorate the day with a published ad, social media campaign honoring fallen troops, and a rebroadcast of their 2020 collaborative video. The video featured photos from past Milton Memorial Day celebrations with a speech authored by the National Foundation of Patriotism read and overlaid by local media personality Cadillac Jack.
“The City of Milton is keeping a watchful eye on local and statewide COVID numbers while looking forward to and planning for the day when we can all safely and comfortably gather together,” Milton’s Special Events Coordinator Patricia Wolf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.