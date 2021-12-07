Kingsley Estates to privatize neighborhood roads

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council has approved plans to cede all control of the roadway in the Kinglsey Estates Subdivision on Birmingham Highway.
The council vote ended a five-year effort by the homeowners association to privatize the streets out of safety concerns for the children who live in the neighborhood.
The second public hearing took place Dec. 6, where more than 20 residents spoke in favor of privatizing the roadway and gating the subdivision to do away with the cut-through traffic coming from Forsyth and Cherokee counties.
HOA Vice President Angela Greene said Quayside Drive, the main road that connects Birmingham Highway to Freemanville Road, was never intended to be used as a cut-through but is often used that way, leading to an increase in drivers who speed, tailgate, fail to stop at stop signs and pass school buses.
A recent traffic study conducted by the city concluded that an estimated 235 cars go through the neighborhood every day. Quayside Drive previously belonged to the City of Milton. But, for the neighborhood to be able to install a security gate, the city needed to give up ownership of every road. The subdivision is now responsible for the upkeep of the roads, including repaving and streetlights.
While this will lead to an increase in HOA fees, Greene said it is also expected to increase property values by 2% to 5%, or $30,000 according to a “very conservative estimate.”
The council added a condition in their approval that the potential gates in the front and back of the subdivision “substantially conform with the architectural renderings regarding the placement and aesthetics” of the plans that were publicly presented.
The condition came after a resident and veteran, Martin Rahinsky, raised concerns at both public hearings that part of the gate would go on his front lawn, potentially affecting his property value. Because he was the only one who spoke against the measure, he said he was aware that he looked like the “bad guy,” but that he didn’t want to oppose it.
“We’re soon to have our 14th grandchild,” Rahinsky said. “A lot of them live in the neighborhood, they come and visit, so we have small children. It’s not like we don’t understand the safety issue that’s involved here. … The bottom line is, give me some assurance. Get your civil engineer in there and let him do this study and talk in concrete terms.”
So far, according to Rahinsky, Greene and HOA President Michael Gee have told him they don’t intend to infringe on his property, but that they don’t know the exact location of the gates yet because of the cost of having civil engineering plans drawn.
Anthony Failla, a land surveyor at Accurate Surveying and Planning in Cumming, said he visited Rahinsky’s property and also determined there are 13.5 feet between the curb and his private property, leaving more than enough room for the proposed two-foot column for the gate.
City Councilman Joe Longoria said he supported the neighborhood’s efforts given that 80% of residents were in favor of installing the gate. The city requires 67% approval to allow the process to move forward.
“When we discussed the process of managing road abandonment so that subdivisions could gate, we spent a lot of time talking about … the rules that could be followed to ensure these things didn’t happen without the support of the HOA, of the people who were going to be impacted,” Longoria said. “We didn’t pick 67% accidentally. We did it very thoughtfully and with consideration that if they can get that much support out of a subdivision then they’ve really got support.”
Mayor Joe Lockwood said his goal was to reflect the majority of residents’ viewpoints, but that he wanted the city to do whatever it could to protect and address Rahinsky’s concerns.
The HOA will now submit a revised subdivision plat that must be approved by Fulton County and the City of Milton and recorded. The measure overall is estimated to save Milton taxpayers over $400,000.
