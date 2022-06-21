'King of the long ball'; Former NBA star works with Milton youth

MILTON, Ga. — Former NBA star Dale Ellis visited Mill Springs Academy on June 17 to work with Milton’s youth basketball program.

The camp, organized by Halftime Sports, which is a basketball program partner for the City of Milton, hosted Ellis, along with several high school counselors and 50 participants ranging in age from 5 to 13.

Ellis is a Marietta native and former Seattle Supersonic, who was the first player in the NBA to hit 1,000 threes. He is known as the first “undisputed king of the long ball.” A 2014 article in Sports Illustrated states that before there was Reggie Miller or Ray Allen, there was Ellis.

He retired from the NBA in 2000. But, Ellis says he’s always enjoyed training young athletes. On June 13, the first day of camp, Ellis said he spoke with the kids and answered all their questions on anything they wanted to know about.

“That’s what I do,” Ellis said. “I enjoy working with them, so I’m just glad for the opportunity. I’ve been teaching since I was a high school ball player, so for the past 30 years. You’re teaching kids how to play basketball and at the same time, you’re teaching them life skills. It’s just a part of me. I love giving back.”

Just before noon on June 17, Halftime Sports Owner and Operator Kim Coleman said the kids were working on skills, such as dribbling, passing, rebounding and shooting, at different stations around the gym. They switched stations every 10 minutes, while Ellis watched and provided pointers on how they could improve.

“They’re having fun,” Coleman said. “… Even the little bitty ones are now doing things they normally wouldn’t do.”

Coleman said each kid left the camp with an autograph and picture with Ellis.