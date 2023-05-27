Jog for a Cause 5K scheduled for June 3

MILTON, Ga. — Would-be runners looking for fast, flat, fun 5K can sign up now for the Milton Mayor's Run: Jog for a Cause.
The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 3 through the Deerfield area, starting and ending at the city's Freedom Park at Deerfield Parkway and Webb Road. Registration is $40 day-of, with discounted rates until then.
The day’s highlight, the 5K, came about years ago from the merger of the Milton Mayor's Run, hosted by the City of Milton, and Jog for a Cause fundraiser from North Point Pediatrics. Both the city and North Point Pediatrics are involved in the current iteration, with race proceeds benefiting the Keira Grace Foundation — a nonprofit "whose mission is to bring hope, restoration, and life to children with cancer in developing countries," according to its website.
In addition to supporting a great cause, participants can use their time to qualify for the popular Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta. Everyone will also get a quality, soft-blend T-shirt, plenty of fluids and food at the finish, and a smooth running experience in the company of terrific people.
Awards will be given out to the overall winners as well as the "masters" — for males and females, in both instances — plus the top three finishers in various age groups, starting with 10 and under all the way up to ages 80 and over.
For questions about the event, email Milton Community Outreach Manager Emily Salerno at emily.salerno@miltonga.gov.