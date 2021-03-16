MILTON, Ga. — Milton City Councilman Peyton Jamison announced March 9 his intent to run for Milton Mayor in the November General Election. Jamison is campaigning to be just the second mayor to serve the city.
Mayor Joe Lockwood, who has held his seat since the city was incorporated in 2006, will reach the end of his term limit in 2022.
Jamison currently holds the District 1/Post 1 seat on the Milton City Council. He ran uncontested to fill the post and has held the seat since 2018. He is also a former member of the city’s Planning Commission and served as its chair prior to joining the City Council.
Jamison is a graduate of Roswell High School and Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in finance. He is the owner Milton-based Jamison Private Wealth Management and lives with his wife, Megan, and three children off Birmingham Highway.
