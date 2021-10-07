Hundreds attend annual Crabapple Festival in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — The rain held off Saturday morning as hundreds of residents and community members filled downtown Milton for the annual Crabapple Festival. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 2, featured vendors showcasing pottery, candles, locally roasted coffee and handmade jewelry.
Crabapple Road was closed from the roundabout at Heritage Walk to the corner of Birmingham Highway and Broadwell Road.
Live music, football on the big screen, food and family-friendly activities were also part of the mix. Local group Gray Matters Acoustic played an acoustic session of mostly ’70s rock music during the festival. Food trucks and local restaurants provided a range of offerings – gyro, Southern soul food and other selections.
The festival provided an opportunity for attendees to also purchase homemade items for holiday gifts for their friends and family.
— Tiffany Morgan
