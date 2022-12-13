Holiday market takes over Milton City Hall

MILTON, Ga. — On a rainy Wednesday afternoon, nearly 40 vendors set up shop in and outside Milton City Hall for the city’s second holiday market.
While some returning features of the event were canceled because of the weather, like mini horses-turned-reindeer, about 100 people managed to do some early holiday shopping Dec. 7. And they were sure to see elves walking around the premises.
The event was organized by the same group who run the six-month-long farmer’s market. But instead of produce, the holiday market consisted of handcrafted products and homemade treats. Milton resident Judy Hall, who led organizing efforts and works alongside Milton Parks and Rec, said she wanted one last opportunity of the year after the bulk of produce had gone out of season.
Food tents and trucks as well as some craft vendors were outside of City Hall.
Baba Akayati, of Akayati Craft Centre, leaned against his table outside, surrounded by dozens of colorful baskets he wove himself out of Elephant Grass. Akayati said it takes around four to five days to weave one basket.
He learned the craft from family members, who also contribute to the business. Living in Sugar Hill now, Akayati moved from Bolgatana, Ghana, three years ago. Each of the 10 regions in Ghana have their own kind of craft, he said.
In addition to baskets, the Akayati Craft Centre also offers handmade hats, fabric and leather fans as well as canvas paintings. Every purchase helps with “continued generational change” and empowers the Akayati family in Bolgatanga to “preserve a cultural heritage hundreds of years old.”
That afternoon, most vendors were inside of Council Chambers. Tucked in the left corner by the City Council dais, Michael Lloyd called out to the passersby about his Num Num Sauce, bolstered by its low sodium, locally sourced, all-natural ingredients and long history, dating back to the ’40s when Lloyd’s grandfather began making his legendary sauces.
“They started it,” Lloyd said. “I just took it to the next level.”
Lloyd, who earned his doctoral degree in food science, developed and patented a flavor activating technology used in the sauce.
Num Num Sauce, from the outside, looks akin to barbecue sauce with warm red and yellow colors. But it’s much different. He said barbecue sauce is slathered on food, whereas Num Num is more a compliment to pre-existing flavors. On his phone, Lloyd showed several plates of food he cooked, using only a touch of sauce.
Lloyd worked in pharmaceuticals before focusing on his business, which has a manufacturing plant in Atlanta. But Num Num Sauce Company is his, he said, and it’s in the Black community.
“We need technology in our community that no one else has, so we can grow our communities up and bring resources back to our community,” he said. “[The pharmaceuticals] market is already over-saturated. We are unicorn technology.”
Milton residents Ursula Gallagher and her daughter Devon Rowse, who trains equestrians on her farm on Knox Hill Drive, were carrying bags of goods on their way out of City Hall. Gallagher carried honey roasted peanuts, while Rowse held a jar of cookies.
Gallagher said she sat in the car, watching in the rain and was hesitant to go inside.
“I said, ‘Oh, why don't we just go home?’ [The weather is] so miserable. Then we ventured in,” she said. “It's very, very nice.”