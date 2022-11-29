Historical Milton house makes 2023 ‘Places in Peril’ list

MILTON, Ga. — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced its 18th annual list of 10 ‘Places in Peril’ across the state, and the McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton made the list.

The roster is composed of 10 destinations in Georgia that are threatened by demolition, development or sheer neglect. The trust’s purpose is to raise awareness and save the properties.

The Milton Historical Society nominated the McConnell-Chadwick House as a candidate for the list. The biggest threats to the house are its physical condition and its location along Arnold Mill Road, one of the busier highways in the city.

The house is one of three in Fulton County to make the list. The others are at 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta and the Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn. Both have significant damage.

Ben Sutton, preservation director for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, said raising awareness is key to saving these sites.

“We like to highlight the history of each site and explain why its relevant today.” Sutton said, “Not to simply save a site, but also to connect it to the present day.”

Sutton said the McConnell-Chadwick house has historical and architectural value. It was constructed in 1835 by state Sen. Eli McConnell. The house was one of the earliest structures in Cherokee County.

The trust said the house has potential to teach the full history of the area, including McConnell’s role in the forced removal of native Cherokee people and development of the area.

The house is also noted for its architectural design, a Greek revival design with a long porch and fluted door columns.

“There’s a real story to tell and it’s a very unique building architecturally,” Milton Historical Society President Jeff Dufresne said.

The Milton Historical Society has been communicating with the owner of the property, Larry Chadwick, for years. As Milton has grown, so has the society’s sense of urgency around the site.

“In a growing city like Milton, unless someone raises their hand to preserve it, developers will buy it,” Dufresne said.

The location has drawn specific concern from the trust and historical society. There’s significant traffic in the area, but little attention is currently paid to the house itself.

“We want to make folks understand what they might be driving by every day without understanding,” Sutton said.

Dufresne said the society acted because there aren’t many historic houses left, and the McConnell-Chadwick house needs a lot of physical preservation work. The trust could provide awareness and a support system to get that work done.

“They’re a resource and you really have to embrace these programs,” Dufresne said.

Dufresne said he hopes the organization will find funding possibilities and tax incentives, but he also finds significance in the list itself.

“Getting on the list is a real catalyst.” Dufresne said, “Symbolically, it gets a lot of attention.”

While the trust raises awareness, Sutton said the work continues with groups like the Milton Historical Society.

“We rely on local partners and advocates to keep the momentum going,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the trust’s role moving forward is to identify a reasonable and proper use for the building. He said the house could be restored as a home, a museum or even a welcome center for the area.

“There’s an opportunity there to find a preservation solution,” Sutton said. “The primary challenge is just identifying the path forward.

As for the historical society, Dufresne said the next challenge is to use their resources as best they can. He hopes to get the city involved in the project, specifically to do volunteer work on preserving the building itself.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be on the list, but we’ve got work to do,” Dufresne said.