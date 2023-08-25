Here are the Milton City Council candidates

MILTON, Ga. — Two incumbents and three other candidates qualified Aug. 25 to appear on the November ballot for Milton City Council’s Post 2 races.
Post 2 District 1 incumbent Carol Cookerly, founder and president of Cookerly Public Relations and Marketing Strategies, is running to defend the seat against Helen Gordon. Elected in 2018, Cookerly is a longtime resident of Milton and avid equestrian.
More information on Gordon was not available at press time.
Doug Hene, an executive account director of a software company, will be running to replace incumbent Councilman Paul Moore in Post 2 District 2. Hene, who serves as a Milton Design Review Board member, graduated from Milton High School in 1995.
Moore had announced he would not be seeking re-election and did not qualify.
Councilman Rick Mohrig in Post 2 District 3, who owns a renovation, remodeling and repair business, is seeking another term. Mohrig was a member of the City of Milton Organizing Committee and served his first term on the City Council in 2006, when the city was incorporated.
Challenging Mohrig is Phil Cranmer, member of the Milton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Cranmer, a Milton resident of 17 years, works as the vice president of marketing for a medical equipment company.
In an Aug. 21 Facebook post, Moore said Milton is facing a “new reality.”
“This environment has taken a tremendous toll on my family so today, I am choosing them and their well being above continuing my service to Milton,” Moore said.
Moore was found guilty of three ethics violations last August. He petitioned the complainant and the city over the matter in court, but after several months, Moore’s petition was denied.
He and Mohrig have also been the subject of a widely circulated citizen blog and of a letter sent by Milton Families First, a new independent expenditure committee, to the State Election Board.