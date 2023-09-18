Hear from Milton city council candidates at Oct. 4 forum

MILTON, Ga. — Appen Media and the Milton Herald will have a City Council debate at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 for those running for the Post 2 races.
The debate will be at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 13560 Cogburn Road. It will also be livestreamed on Appen Media’s Facebook page and available for viewing after the event.
The debate will be moderated by Amber Perry, reporter for Appen Media. Residents who wish to submit questions for the debate can email them to vote@appenmedia.com or by calling 770-442-3278.