Give input on the future of Milton greenspace

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the city’s greenspace starting with the first in a series of workshops Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.
The public workshops are integral to Milton’s “Greenprint,” an initiative to identify and deliver appropriate usage and improvements on greenspace properties that preserve Milton’s rural heritage while prioritizing conservation, wildlife and natural resources.
The City of Milton purchased eight properties using part of the $25 million greenspace bond, approved in 2016 by voters. Since a few of these lots are connected, there are six greenspaces total. Two of these have opened to the public in part, like the 106-acre Lackey Road greenspace and the 130-acre passive portion of Milton City Park and Preserve. Another, a 21-acre pasture-filled property at Freemanville and Birmingham roads, is entirely open.
There is also the 104.8-acre Cooper Sandy greenspace, 28 acres off Hamby Road and 4.8 acres off Webb Road.
At the interactive workshop, city staff will solicit big-picture input from the public on how Milton should approach greenspaces, including types of amenities, improvements and activities that would be good fits. They will highlight results from the Greenprint survey, open to residents as of last month.
One question that the Greenprint can tackle is defining what constitutes a “passive” property. This discussion might include whether things like bathrooms, benches, a dog park and facilities for natural activities like bird watching or fishing should be allowed.
Dates for two more workshops in the fall have not been determined. But by the end of the year, the Milton City Council is expected to consider the final version of the Greenprint.
To view a map of the city’s greenspace, visit miltonga.gov/government/community-development/land-conservation/greenspace-bond