Georgia burn ban is now in effect

NORTH GEORGIA — A burn ban across much of Georgia began May 1, and will run through Friday, Sept. 30.

The State’s Environmental Protection Division issues the ban on open burning to help curb fires fueled by dry conditions and to improve overall air quality. It impacts 54 of Georgia’s 159 counties, including Fulton, Forsyth and DeKalb.

Milton Fire Marshal Alex Fortner said it’s important for residents to know how the burn ban works and to adhere to it.

“Our ability to do that can keep our air cleaner and prevent unwarranted and dangerous fires,” Fortner said.

Burning in non-agricultural areas in Milton, such as plots that are not agriculturally zoned, is always prohibited as well as burning treated wood, garbage, construction debris and other non-vegetative items. However, two exceptions apply year-round, including small fires for the immediate consumption of food and small campfires.

Alert Fulton County to recruit poll workers in Milton The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will host a poll worker recruitment fair from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Milton City Hall. The fair is open to all qualified individuals. (Read more)

Additionally, between May 1 and Sept. 30, open burning will still be allowed in agricultural areas where there is production or harvesting of crops on lots 5 acres or less and tracts larger than 5 acres where there are existing, expanded or new agricultural operations.

Both exemptions may be rescinded if there is a high fire danger rating on any given day, and no smoke with an opacity equal or greater than 40 percent is allowed to be emitted from any open burning source that adversely affects the public’s health, safety or welfare.

The Milton Fire Department has the authority to prohibit and extinguish any fire in the city that it deems unsafe. For questions or concerns, contact the Milton Fire Department at by phone 678-242-2541 or email at fire.marshal@cityofmiltonga.us.

— Chamian Cruz