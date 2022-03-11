Fulton County to recruit poll workers in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Fulton County is looking for additional manpower to work the polls for the 2022 election cycle.
The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will host a poll worker recruitment fair from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Milton City Hall. Interested individuals can drop by at any time during those hours to learn about the job and its requirements.
The fair is open to all qualified individuals, not just Milton residents. Temporary positions include advance voting poll workers, Election Day poll workers, absentee ballot processing team members, warehouse personnel and couriers.
All positions require reliable transportation and the ability to read and write English. This year’s election cycle will start with a general primary on May 24 and could end with a runoff on Dec. 6.
Milton City Hall is at 2006 Heritage Walk. For more information or to apply, visit fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker.