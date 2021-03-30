The Crabapple Middle School Interact Club delivered energy bars with thank-you notes March 19 to the healthcare workers at North Fulton Regional hospital. Interact students said the purpose was to show the workers their appreciation for the work they do, especially their efforts during the pandemic.
